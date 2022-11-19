Lirik Lagu Smiling Faces Sometimes – The Undisputed Truth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Smiling Faces Sometimes – The Undisputed Truth

Smiling faces sometimes

Pretend to be your friend

Smiling faces show no traces

Of the evil that lurks within (can you dig it?)

Smiling faces, smiling faces, sometimes

They don't tell the truth

Smiling faces, smiling faces tell lies and I got proof

Oh, oh, yeah

Let me tell you

The truth is in the eyes 'cause the eyes don't lie, amen

Remember, a smile is just a frown turned upside down my friend

So, hear me when I'm saying

Smiling faces, smiling faces, sometimes, yeah

They don't tell the truth

Smiling faces, smiling faces tell lies and I got proof

(Beware) beware of the handshake

That hides the snake (can you dig it, can you dig it?)



I'm a-tellin' you beware of the pat on the back

It just might hold you back

Jealousy, (jealousy) misery (misery) envy (envy)

I tell you you can't see behind

Smiling faces, smiling faces, sometimes

Hey, they don't tell the truth

Smiling faces, smiling faces tell lies and I got proof

Hey, your enemy won't do you no harm

(Rap on) 'cause you'll know where he's comin' from

Don't let the handshake and the smile fool ya

Take my advice, I'm only tryin' to school ya

Smiling faces, smiling faces, sometimes

They don't tell the truth

Smiling faces, smiling faces tell lies and I got proof

Smiling faces, smiling faces sometimes

Credit

Artis: The Undisputed Truth

Album: The Undisputed Truth

Rilis: 1971

Genre: R&B/Soul