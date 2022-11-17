Lirik Lagu CAROUSEL - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya





CAROUSEL - 5 Seconds of Summer



I built it from the ground up just to watch me burn it down

I gotta keep the party goin', ain't no fadin' out

My life's just a carousel spinnin' around

I'd pay again just to keep from stoppin' it now

I tried to keep my head above the ocean of my doubt

I'm feeling like a dreamer, don't you try to wake me now

My life's just a carousel spinnin' around

I'd pay again just to keep from stoppin' it now



Lookin' for myself in the passenger's side

Drivin' to the edge till I get this right

Tryna find the city with the brightest lights

How you gonna get there, get there?

Always lookin' back and I don't know why

Something always there in the back of my mind

Everybody's livin' on a one-way ride

How you gonna gеt there, get thеre?



I feel like I'm a tiger in the circus ring again

Every time I jump, it's gettin' higher, never ends

Oh, my life's just a carousel spinnin' around

I'd pay again just to keep from stoppin' it now



Lookin' for myself in the passenger's side

Drivin' to the edge till I get this right

Tryna find the city with the brightest lights

How you gonna get there, get there?

Always lookin' back and I don't know why

Something always there in the back of my mind

Everybody's livin' on a one-way ride

How you gonna get there, get there?



My life's just a carousel spinnin' around

I'd pay again just to keep from stoppin' it now

My life's just a carousel spinnin' around

I'd pay again just to keep from stoppin' it now



Credit



Produser: Michael Clifford



Penulis: Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, dan Sierra Deaton



Album: 5SOS5



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

CAROUSEL merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 September 2022 sebagai single keenam dalam album kelimanya yang bertajuk 5SOS5.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

