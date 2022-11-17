Lirik Lagu HAZE - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

HAZE - 5 Seconds of Summer



I put on the suit, I put on the tie

And if I'm with you, I'll never die

Beautiful moment in time

That comes and floats away

And when I open my eyes

I hope to see your face



Got me feelin' alright when the feeling's long gone

Got me feelin' uptight every moment you're gone

Got a piece of your mind and I'm gonna hold on

It's a hell of a ride (Lovin' you)

Got me feelin' alright when the feeling's long gone

Got me feelin' uptight every moment you're gone

Got a piece of your mind and I'm gonna hold on

It's a hеll of a ride (Lovin' you)



When I moved to California, whеn I lived between the bars

When I didn't even know you, when I was givin' up

Ventura was a ghost town, the city broke my heart, heart

I watched the weeks fly by, I'm not myself when you're not there

Don't matter how long, I still care

And when you pick me up, no, I don't have to play pretend

And I am human once again



Got me feelin' alright when the feeling's long gone

Got me feelin' uptight every moment you're gone

Got a piece of your mind and I'm gonna hold on

It's a hell of a ride (Lovin' you)

Got me feelin' alright when the feeling's long gone

Got me feelin' uptight every moment you're gone

Got a piece of your mind and I'm gonna hold on

It's a hell of a ride (Lovin' you)



That was a moment in time

That comes and floats away

And when I open my eyes

I hope to see your face



Got me feelin' alright when the feeling's long gone

Got me feelin' uptight every moment you're gone

Got a piece of your mind and I'm gonna hold on

It's a hell of a ride (Lovin' you)

Got me feelin' alright when the feeling's long gone

Got me feelin' uptight every moment you're gone

Got a piece of your mind and I'm gonna hold on

It's a hell of a ride (Lovin' you)



Credit



Produser: Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings, dan Matthew Pauling



Penulis: Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, dan Calum Hood



Album: 5SOS5



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

HAZE merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 September 2022 sebagai single kedelapan dalam album kelimanya yang bertajuk 5SOS5.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

