Lirik Lagu Deeper Understanding – Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Deeper Understanding – Kate Bush

As the people here grow colder

I turn to my computer

And spend my evenings with it

Like a friend

I was loading a new program

I had ordered from a magazine

Are you lonely, are you lost?

This voice console is a must

I press Execute

Hello, I know that you've been feeling tired

I bring you love and deeper understanding

Hello, I know that you're unhappy

I bring you love and deeper understanding

Well I've never felt such pleasure

Nothing else seemed to matter

I neglected my bodily needs

I did not eat, I did not sleep

The intensity increasing

'Til my family found me and intervened

But I was lonely, I was lost

Without my little black box

I pick up the phone and go Execute

Hello, I know that you've been feeling tired

I bring you love and deeper understanding

Hello, I know that you're unhappy

I bring you love and deeper understanding

I turn to my computer like a friend

I need deeper understanding

Give me deeper understanding

Credit