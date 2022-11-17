Lirik Lagu Small Talk – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Small Talk – Katy Perry

Isn't it strange that you used to know me?

All the highs and lows and in-betweens

And now you see me and just say, "Hey"

Isn't it weird that you've seen me naked?

We had conversations 'bout forever

Now it's 'bout the weather, okay

And I just can't believe

We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We've gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

Yeah

Acting like we never met

Faking like we just forget

We were lovers

And now there's nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There's nowhere your hands haven't been

Ain't it funny?

'Cause now there's nothing left but small talk

Isn't it wild that I know your weakness?

And everybody at the party thinks

That you're the best since sliced bread

And isn't it awkward I got a new somebody?

And honestly it'll probably be a while before we can just be friends

I just can't believe

We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime

Now just memories

We've gone from strangers to lovers to strangers

(Small talk)

Acting like we never met

Faking like we just forget

We were lovers

And now there's nothing left but small talk

Had every inch of your skin

There's nowhere your hands haven't been

Ain't it funny?

'Cause now there's nothing left but small talk

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Blah-blah-blah-blah

Now there's nothing left but small talk

Blah-blah-blah-blah (nothing left, nothing left, baby)

Blah-blah-blah-blah (no)

Blah-blah-blah-blah (oh no)

Now there's nothing left but small talk

And I just can't believe

We went from strangers to lovers to strangers