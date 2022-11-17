Lirik Lagu Small Talk – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Isn't it strange that you used to know me?
All the highs and lows and in-betweens
And now you see me and just say, "Hey"
Isn't it weird that you've seen me naked?
We had conversations 'bout forever
Now it's 'bout the weather, okay
And I just can't believe
We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We've gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
Yeah
Acting like we never met
Faking like we just forget
We were lovers
And now there's nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There's nowhere your hands haven't been
Ain't it funny?
'Cause now there's nothing left but small talk
Isn't it wild that I know your weakness?
And everybody at the party thinks
That you're the best since sliced bread
And isn't it awkward I got a new somebody?
And honestly it'll probably be a while before we can just be friends
I just can't believe
We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime
Now just memories
We've gone from strangers to lovers to strangers
(Small talk)
Acting like we never met
Faking like we just forget
We were lovers
And now there's nothing left but small talk
Had every inch of your skin
There's nowhere your hands haven't been
Ain't it funny?
'Cause now there's nothing left but small talk
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Blah-blah-blah-blah
Now there's nothing left but small talk
Blah-blah-blah-blah (nothing left, nothing left, baby)
Blah-blah-blah-blah (no)
Blah-blah-blah-blah (oh no)
Now there's nothing left but small talk
And I just can't believe
We went from strangers to lovers to strangers
Artikel Pilihan