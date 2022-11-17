Lirik Lagu Absolute - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Absolute - The Fray
I've seen this one before, the girl, she gets away
Everybody knows it, but no one tries to stop it
'Cause she barely even knows him, but if she could see inside
Everything is quiet as she waits to tell him who she is
Is this all we get to be absolute?
Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here
Tell me everything 'cause I want to hear
It's a kiss that sits upon on her lips that waits for planes and battleships
She wants to be a dancer and he has got a picture
On his wall and it's a sailor in a new port every night
Yet man was born to trouble like sparks fly upwards innocent
Is this all we get to be absolute?
Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here
Tell me everything 'cause I want to hear
Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here
Tell me everything 'cause I want to hear
All we are and all we want
40 years come and gone
All we are in photographs
Will never be taken
Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here
Tell me everything 'cause I want you here
Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here
Tell me everything 'cause I want to hear
Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here
Tell me everything 'cause I want you here
There is something here
There is something here
Credit
Produser: Mike Flynn dan Aaron Johnson
Penulis: Isaac Slade dan Joe King
Album: The Fray
Genre: Rock
Fakta di balik lagu
Absolute merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 3 Februari 2009.
Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single kedua dalam album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Fray.
Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.
Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.
Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.
Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.
Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.
Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.
Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.
“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
