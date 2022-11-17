Lirik Lagu Absolute - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Absolute - The Fray



I've seen this one before, the girl, she gets away

Everybody knows it, but no one tries to stop it

'Cause she barely even knows him, but if she could see inside

Everything is quiet as she waits to tell him who she is



Is this all we get to be absolute?



Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here

Tell me everything 'cause I want to hear

It's a kiss that sits upon on her lips that waits for planes and battleships

She wants to be a dancer and he has got a picture

On his wall and it's a sailor in a new port every night

Yet man was born to trouble like sparks fly upwards innocent



Is this all we get to be absolute?



Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here

Tell me everything 'cause I want to hear

Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here

Tell me everything 'cause I want to hear



All we are and all we want

40 years come and gone

All we are in photographs

Will never be taken



Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here

Tell me everything 'cause I want you here

Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here

Tell me everything 'cause I want to hear

Quiet, but I'm sure there is something here

Tell me everything 'cause I want you here

There is something here

There is something here



Credit



Produser: Mike Flynn dan Aaron Johnson



Penulis: Isaac Slade dan Joe King



Album: The Fray



Genre: Rock



Fakta di balik lagu



Absolute merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 3 Februari 2009.



Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single kedua dalam album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Fray.



Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.



Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.



Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.



Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.



Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.



Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.



Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.



“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***



