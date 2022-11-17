Lirik Lagu Death and All His Friends - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Death and All His Friends - Coldplay

All winter we got carried away

Over on the rooftops, let's get married

All summer we just hurried

So come over, just be patient, and don't worry

So come over, just be patient, and don't worry

So come over, just be patient, and don't worry

And don't worry

Try

Try

Try

Try

No, I don't want to battle from beginning to end

I don't want a cycle of recycled revenge

I don't want to follow Death and all of his friends

No, I don't want to battle from beginning to end

I don't want a cycle of recycled revenge

I don't want to follow Death and all of his friends

And, in the end, we lie awake, and we dream of making our escape

And, in the end, we lie awake, and we dream of making our escape

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends

Dirilis: 2008

Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Death and All His Friends

Death and All His Friends merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio keempat mereka, Viva la Vida atau Death and All His Friends. Lagu ini menjadi lagu kesepuluh dan terakhir dari album tersebut sekaligus berbagi posisi dengan lagu berikutnya, The Escapist.