Lirik Lagu Death and All His Friends - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Death and All His Friends - Coldplay
All winter we got carried away
Over on the rooftops, let's get married
All summer we just hurried
So come over, just be patient, and don't worry
So come over, just be patient, and don't worry
So come over, just be patient, and don't worry
And don't worry
Try
Try
Try
Try
No, I don't want to battle from beginning to end
I don't want a cycle of recycled revenge
I don't want to follow Death and all of his friends
No, I don't want to battle from beginning to end
I don't want a cycle of recycled revenge
I don't want to follow Death and all of his friends
And, in the end, we lie awake, and we dream of making our escape
And, in the end, we lie awake, and we dream of making our escape
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends
Dirilis: 2008
Pencipta lagu: Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Death and All His Friends
Death and All His Friends merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio keempat mereka, Viva la Vida atau Death and All His Friends. Lagu ini menjadi lagu kesepuluh dan terakhir dari album tersebut sekaligus berbagi posisi dengan lagu berikutnya, The Escapist.
Artikel Pilihan