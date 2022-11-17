Lirik Lagu One Dance – Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Dance - Drake

Baby, I like your style

Grips on your waist

Front way, back way

You know that I don't play

Streets not safe

But I never run away

Even when I'm away

Oti, oti, there's never much love when we go OT

I pray to make it back in one piece

I pray, I pray

That's why I need a one dance

Got a Hennessy in my hand

One more time 'fore I go

Higher powers taking a hold on me

I need a one dance

Got a Hennessy in my hand

One more time 'fore I go

Higher powers taking a hold on me

Baby, I like your style

Strength and guidance

All that I'm wishin' for my friends

Nobody makes it from my ends

I had to bust up the silence

You know you gotta stick by me

Soon as you see the text, reply me

I don't wanna spend time fighting

We've got no time

And that's why I need a one dance

Got a Hennessy in my hand

One more time 'fore I go

Higher powers taking a hold on me

I need a one dance

Got a Hennessy in my hand

One more time 'fore I go

Higher powers taking a hold on me

Got a pretty girl and she love me long time

Wine it, wine it, and she love me long time

Ooh yeah, very long time

Back up, back up, back up and wine it

Back up, back up and wine it

Girl, just back up, back up, back up and wine it

Ooh yeah, very long time

Back, up, back up and wine it, girl

Ooh, tell me

I need to know, where do you wanna go?

'Cause if you're down, I'll take it slow

Make you lose control

Where, where, where

Where, where, where, where (ooh yeah, very long time)

(Back, up, back up and wine it, girl)

'Cause if you're down (back up, back up and)

'Cause if you're down (back up, back up and)

'Cause if you're down (back up, back up and)