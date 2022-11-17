Lirik Lagu Kiss Me Kiss Me - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya





Kiss Me Kiss Me - 5 Seconds of Summer



Woah-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh

Here's to teenage memories

Woah-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh

Here's to teenage—



Can I call, wake you up on a Sunday?

Late night, I think we need a getaway

Headlights, hold tight, turn the radio loud

Let me know where to go and I'll get you there

Tell the truth and I'll show you how to dare

Flashlights held tight, we can own this town



Never say goodbye



And so kiss me, kiss me, kiss me

And tell me that I'll see you again

'Cause I don't know if I can let you go

And so kiss me, kiss me, kiss me

I'm dying just to see you again

Let's make tonight the best of our lives, yeah

Here's to teenage memories



Woah-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh

Here's to teenage memories



Close your eyes, you'll be mine and it's alright

Take a breath, no rest till the sunrise

Heartbeat, so sweet when your lips touch mine

We don't have to go home right now

We're never gonna stop 'cause we're dreaming out loud

We know what we want, we know we're gonna get it somehow



Never say goodbye



And so kiss me, kiss me, kiss me

And tell me that I'll see you again

'Cause I don't know if I can let you go

And so kiss me, kiss me, kiss me

I'm dying just to see you again

Let's make tonight the best of our lives, yeah

Here's to teenage memories



Here's to teenage memories



So kiss me, kiss me, kiss me

And tell me that I'll see you again

'Cause I don't know if I can let you go

And so kiss me, kiss me, kiss me

I'm dying just to see you again

Let's make tonight the best of our lives, yeah

Here's to teenage memories



Woah-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh

Here's to teenage memories

Woah-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh

Here's to teenage memories



Credit



Produser: Zakk Cervini, Tommy English, Colin Brittain, dan John Feldmann



Penulis: John Feldmann, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, dan Alex Gaskarth



Album: 5 Seconds of Summer



Genre: Pop Punk, Pop Rock



Fakta di balik lagu

Kiss Me Kiss Me merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Juni 2014 sebagai single promo kedua sekaligus single keempat dalam album debutnya, 5 Seconds of Summer.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

