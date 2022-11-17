Lirik Lagu Top Down - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Top Down - Fifth Harmony



Blaze it up and we'll be cruising with the top down

Rev up the engine, we'll be cruising, watch it go down

Get in my truck and I'll be riding with my top down

With my top down, my top down



Yup, from a small town cruising through the big city

Where the fellas are cute and the girls are pretty

It's our world so you know, it's going down

I ain't got a lotta money but I got a lotta style

What, what?



(Electric city) Baby, you're mine tonight

(Electric city) Don't you shine bright

(Electric city) Baby, you light the way

(Electric city) I think that I might stay



Passed out real and I woke up realer

(Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

Me and my clique going hard and you feel us

(Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

Come on let me take you for a ride

I ain't got a lotta money but I got a lotta style

What, what?



Credit



Produser: The Family



Penulis: Anton Hard af Segerstad, Verse Simmonds, Joy Deb, dan Linnéa Deb



Album: Reflections



Genre: Dance Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Top Down merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 30 Januari 2015 sebagai single kesatu dalam album ketiganya, Reflections.



Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.



Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.



Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.



Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.



Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.



Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.



“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***