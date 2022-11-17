Lirik Lagu Location – Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Location – Khalid

Send me your location

Let's focus on communicating

'Cause I just need the time and place to come through

(Place to come through)

Send me your location

Let's ride the vibrations

I don't need nothing else but you

(I don't need nothing else but you)

At times I wonder why I fool with you

But this is new to me, this is new to you

Initially, I didn't wanna fall for you

Gather my attention it was all for you, so don't

Take advantage, don't leave my heart damaged

To understand that things go a little bit better when you plan it, oh

So won't you send me your location

Let's focus on communicating

'Cause I just need the time and place to come through

Send me your location

Let's ride the vibrations

I don't need nothing else but you

(I don't need nothing else but you)

I don't wanna fall in love off of subtweets, so

Let's get personal

I got a lot of cool spots that we can go

Tell me what's the move and I got you

I'm only acting like this 'cause I like you, oh

Just give me the vibe to slide then

Oh, I might make you mine by the night, and

Send me your location

Let's focus on communicating

'Cause I just need the time and place to come through

(Place to come through)

Send me your location

Let's ride the vibrations

I don't need nothing else but you

(I don't need nothing else but you)

Ride, ride, ride

Come and vibe with me tonight

I don't need nothing else but you

(I don't need nothing else but you)

Ride, ride, ride

Come and vibe with me tonight

I don't need nothing else but you

Nothing else but you, oh

Do, do, do, do, do, do

Oh, oh, mmm, mmm, mmm, mmm

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, mmm, mmm, mmm

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do, do, do, do

Oh, I don't need nothing else but you