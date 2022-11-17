Lirik Lagu Say When - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya





Say When - The Fray



See you there

Don't know where you come from

Unaware the stare from someone

Don't appear to care that I saw you, and I want you too

What's your name? Because I have to know it

You let me in and begin to show it

We're terrified, because we're heading straight for it, might get it

Your favorite song plays on the background

All alone but you turn it up now

And everyone is rising to meet you, to greet you



Turn around and you're walking toward me

I'm breaking down and you're breathing slowly

Say the word and I will be your man, your man



Say when

And my own two hands will comfort you

Tonight, tonight

Say when

And my own two arms will carry you

Tonight, tonight



Come close and even closer

We bring it in, but we go no further

We separate two ghosts in one mirror, no mirror



Later on, if it turns to chaos

Hurricanes coming all around us

See the crack, pull it back

From the window, you stay low



Say when

And my own two hands will comfort you

Tonight, tonight

Say when

And my own two arms will carry you

Tonight, tonight



Come across you lost and broken

You're coming to, but you're slow in waking

You start to shake

You still haven't spoken, what happened?

They're coming back and you just don't know when

You want to cry but there's nothing coming

They're gonna push until you give in, say when

Now we're here and it turns to chaos

Hurricane coming all around us

Another crack throws you back from the window

You stay low



It all began with the man and country

Every plan turns another century

Around again another nation, fallen

Maybe God can be on both sides of the gun

Never understood why

Some of us never get it so good, so good

Some of this was here before us

All of this will go after us

It never stops until we give in, give in



Say when

And my own two hands will comfort you

Tonight, tonight

Say when

And my own two arms will carry you

Tonight, tonight



Say when

And my own two hands will comfort you

Tonight, tonight.



Credit



Produser: Aaron Johnson dan Mike Flynn



Penulis: Isaac Slade



Album: The Fray



Genre: Alternative/Indie



Fakta di balik lagu



Absolute merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 3 Februari 2009.



Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keempat dalam album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Fray.



Melalui Absolute, The Fray bercerita tentang suatu pasangan yang ingin mengenal satu sama lain lebih dekat. Namun, entah bagaimana, mereka tidak pernah menjadi cukup dekat sebagai pasangan.



Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.



Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.



Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.



Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.



Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.



Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.



Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.



“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

