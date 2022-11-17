Lirik Lagu Say When - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Say When - The Fray
See you there
Don't know where you come from
Unaware the stare from someone
Don't appear to care that I saw you, and I want you too
What's your name? Because I have to know it
You let me in and begin to show it
We're terrified, because we're heading straight for it, might get it
Your favorite song plays on the background
All alone but you turn it up now
And everyone is rising to meet you, to greet you
Turn around and you're walking toward me
I'm breaking down and you're breathing slowly
Say the word and I will be your man, your man
Say when
And my own two hands will comfort you
Tonight, tonight
Say when
And my own two arms will carry you
Tonight, tonight
Come close and even closer
We bring it in, but we go no further
We separate two ghosts in one mirror, no mirror
Later on, if it turns to chaos
Hurricanes coming all around us
See the crack, pull it back
From the window, you stay low
Say when
And my own two hands will comfort you
Tonight, tonight
Say when
And my own two arms will carry you
Tonight, tonight
Come across you lost and broken
You're coming to, but you're slow in waking
You start to shake
You still haven't spoken, what happened?
They're coming back and you just don't know when
You want to cry but there's nothing coming
They're gonna push until you give in, say when
Now we're here and it turns to chaos
Hurricane coming all around us
Another crack throws you back from the window
You stay low
It all began with the man and country
Every plan turns another century
Around again another nation, fallen
Maybe God can be on both sides of the gun
Never understood why
Some of us never get it so good, so good
Some of this was here before us
All of this will go after us
It never stops until we give in, give in
Say when
And my own two hands will comfort you
Tonight, tonight
Say when
And my own two arms will carry you
Tonight, tonight
Say when
And my own two hands will comfort you
Tonight, tonight.
Credit
Produser: Aaron Johnson dan Mike Flynn
Penulis: Isaac Slade
Album: The Fray
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di balik lagu
Absolute merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 3 Februari 2009.
Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keempat dalam album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Fray.
Melalui Absolute, The Fray bercerita tentang suatu pasangan yang ingin mengenal satu sama lain lebih dekat. Namun, entah bagaimana, mereka tidak pernah menjadi cukup dekat sebagai pasangan.
Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.
Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.
Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.
Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.
Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.
Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.
Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.
“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
Artikel Pilihan