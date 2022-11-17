Lirik Lagu Dancing with Tears in My Eyes – Ultravox, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dancing with Tears in My Eyes – Ultravox

Dancing with tears in my eyes

Weeping for the memory of a life gone by

Dancing with tears in my eyes

Living out a memory of a love that died

It's five and I'm driving home again

It's hard to believe that it's my last time

The man on the wireless cries again

It's over, it's over

Dancing with tears in my eyes

Weeping for the memory of a life gone by

Dancing with tears in my eyes

Living out a memory of a love that died

It's late and I'm with my love alone

We drink to forget the coming storm

We love to the sound of our favourite song

Over and over

Dancing with tears in my eyes

Living out a memory of a love that died

It's time and we're in each other's arms

It's time but I don't think we really care

Dancing with tears in my eyes

Weeping for the memory of a life gone by

Dancing with tears in my eyes

Weeping for the memory of a life gone by

Dancing with tears in my eyes