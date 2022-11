Lirik Lagu Daddy - Coldplay

Daddy, are you out there?

Daddy, won't you come and play?

Daddy, do you not care?

Is there nothing that you want to say

I know

You're hurting too

But I need, you I do

Daddy if you're out there

Daddy all I want to say

You're so far away

You're so far away

That's OK

That's OK

OK

Daddy, are you out there?

Daddy, why'd you run away?

Daddy, are you OK?

Look dad we got the same hair

And Daddy it's my birthday

But all I want to say