Lirik Lagu More – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Said she want more, I'm not enough
Getting low and I think I'm giving up
Baby, come home
I want us, I want us, said, "I want us"
Said she want more, I'm not enough
Getting low and I think I'm giving up
Baby, come home
I want us, I want us, said, "I want us"
Said I gotta
Get money, swear I still love you
I don't wanna go, but you know that I have to
Touch road, gotta play shows
Crowd go wild for the shit I wrote
But this shit so-so, lose control
Gotta change up everything I know
Better, run ways when you smell that smoke
Better, hold me when my head gon' blow like
Hasta la vista
Dying to see ya in a dream that I had
Where I sing in arenas
Hasta la vista
Dying to see ya
Baby, it ain't so bad
When there's nothing between us
Said she want more, I'm not enough
Getting low and I think I'm giving up
Baby, come home
I want us, I want us, said, "I want us"
Said she want more, I'm not enough
Getting low and I think I'm giving up
Baby, come home
I want us, I want us, said, "I want us"
Gone so fast, all the bad habits not gon' last
Better run back, kid
Just so sad, worse than last year
Just might crash, just might crash
Just might
