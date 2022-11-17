Lirik Lagu More – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

More – Keshi

Said she want more, I'm not enough

Getting low and I think I'm giving up

Baby, come home

I want us, I want us, said, "I want us"

Said she want more, I'm not enough

Getting low and I think I'm giving up

Baby, come home

I want us, I want us, said, "I want us"

Said I gotta

Get money, swear I still love you

I don't wanna go, but you know that I have to

Touch road, gotta play shows

Crowd go wild for the shit I wrote

But this shit so-so, lose control

Gotta change up everything I know

Better, run ways when you smell that smoke

Better, hold me when my head gon' blow like

Hasta la vista

Dying to see ya in a dream that I had

Where I sing in arenas

Hasta la vista

Dying to see ya

Baby, it ain't so bad

When there's nothing between us

Said she want more, I'm not enough

Getting low and I think I'm giving up

Baby, come home

I want us, I want us, said, "I want us"

Said she want more, I'm not enough

Getting low and I think I'm giving up

Baby, come home

I want us, I want us, said, "I want us"

Gone so fast, all the bad habits not gon' last

Better run back, kid

Just so sad, worse than last year

Just might crash, just might crash

Just might