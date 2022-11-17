Lirik Lagu Vienna - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Vienna - The Fray



The day's last one-way ticket train pulls in

We smile for the casual closure capturing

There goes the downpour

Here goes my fare thee well



There's really no way to reach me

There's really no way to reach me

There's really no way to reach me



'Cause I'm already gone

Only so many words that we can say

Spoken upon long-distance melody

This is my hello

This is my goodness



There's really no way to reach me

There's really no way to reach me

There's really no way to reach me

'Cause I'm already gone



Maybe in five or ten yours and mine will meet again

Straighten this whole thing out

Maybe then honesty need not be feared as a friend or an enemy

This is the distance

And this is my game face



There's really no way to reach me

There's really no way to reach me

Is there really no way to reach me?

Am I already gone?



So this is your maverick

This is Vienna



Credit



Produser: Aaron Johnson



Penulis: Daniel Battenhouse, Joe King, dan Isaac Slade



Album: How to Save a Life



Genre: Alternative Rock



Fakta di balik lagu



Vienna merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 13 September 2005.



Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single kesembilan dalam album studio debut mereka yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.



Melalui Vienna, The Fray bercerita tentang akhir dari sebuah hubungan usai suatu pasangan telah mencoba segala cara agar hubungannya berhasil. Namun, pada akhirnya, hasilnya pun tetap nihil.



Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.



Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.



Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.



Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.



Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.



Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.



Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.



“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

