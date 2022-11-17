Lirik Lagu Face to Face - Gary Barlow ft Elton John dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Face to Face - Gary Barlow ft Elton John
It's a true sign of a soldier
Taking care of the hearts around us
And the whole world loves a hero
A leader and a shoulder to cry on
That's what you are to me
Everyone around can see yeah
When we're face to face oh I
When the music plays oh I
Standing side by side
Put the past behind us
No one can take your place
When we're face to face
You can measure the strength of a human
By the weight of the love around them
One sweet light in the darkness
Guided us all like a pilot
That's that you are to me
Everyone around believes yeah
When we're face to face oh I
When the music plays oh I
Standing side by side
Put the past behind us
No one can take your place
When we're face to face
When you live your life with a passion
Taking nothing for granted
You made me believe if you give love, you will find it
You, you are the world to me yeah
A heart as wide as the ocean
You aim to climb every mountain
And the unknown you understand it
Yea, you do
