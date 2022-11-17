Lirik Lagu Face to Face - Gary Barlow ft Elton John dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Face to Face - Gary Barlow ft Elton John

It's a true sign of a soldier

Taking care of the hearts around us

And the whole world loves a hero

A leader and a shoulder to cry on

That's what you are to me

Everyone around can see yeah

When we're face to face oh I

When the music plays oh I

Standing side by side

Put the past behind us

No one can take your place

When we're face to face

You can measure the strength of a human

By the weight of the love around them

One sweet light in the darkness

Guided us all like a pilot

That's that you are to me

Everyone around believes yeah

When we're face to face oh I

When the music plays oh I

Standing side by side

Put the past behind us

No one can take your place

When we're face to face

When you live your life with a passion

Taking nothing for granted

You made me believe if you give love, you will find it

You, you are the world to me yeah

A heart as wide as the ocean

You aim to climb every mountain

And the unknown you understand it

Yea, you do