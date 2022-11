Lirik Lagu Cry Cry Cry - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cry Cry Cry - Coldplay

Cry, cry, cry, baby

Cry, cry, cry

In a book about the world

Called the luminous things

There are trees and flowers growing

While trees are bold as ever seen

When you cry, cry, cry, baby

When you cry, cry, cry

When you cry, cry, cry, baby

I'll be by your side

Don't want us to hurt each other

Or cause each other pain

Don't want to feel what they don't know

We're in this together, baby

We're as singing is to rain

So I never, never, ever let you go

When you cry, cry, cry, baby

When you cry, cry, cry

When you cry, cry, cry, baby

I'll be by your side

Ooh, yeah

Ooh, yeah

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Everyday Life

Dirilis: 2019

Pencipta lagu: William Champion, Jerry Ragovoy, Bert Berns, Guy Berryman, Jonathan Buckland, Christopher Anthony Martin, Jacob Collier

Genre: Pop rock, Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Folk

Fakta di Balik Lagu Cry Cry Cry

Cry Cry Cry merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kedelapan mereka, Everyday Life. Lagu ini menjadi lagu keempat di sisi kedua album, Sunset.