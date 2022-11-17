Lirik Lagu Everyday Life - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday Life - Coldplay
What in the world are we going to do?
Look at what everybody's going through
What kind of world do you want it to be?
Am I the future or the history?
'Cause everyone hurts
Everyone cries
Everyone tells each other all kinds of lies
Everyone falls
Everybody dreams and doubts
Got to keep dancing when the lights go out
How in the world I am going to see?
You as my brother
Not my enemy?
'Cause everyone hurts
Everyone cries
Everyone sees the color in each other's eyes
Everyone loves
Everybody gets their hearts ripped out
Got to keep dancing when the lights go out
Gonna keep dancing when the lights go out
Hold tight for everyday life
Hold tight for everyday life
At first light
Throw my arms out open wide
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelu-halle-hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Hallelu-halle-hallelujah
Yes
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Everyday Life
Dirilis: 2019
Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland, John Metcalfe
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Folk
Fakta di Balik Lagu Everyday Life
Everyday Life merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kedelapan mereka dengan judul yang sama. Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single promosi pertama dari album pada 3 November 2019 sekaligus merupakan lagu kedelapan dan terakhir di sisi kedua edisi standar album, Sunset.
Melalui balada piano yang menyentuh hati ini, Chris Martin bernyanyi tentang bagaimana kita semua sebagai manusia berbagi perasaan yang sama dan menghadapi perjuangan yang sama dalam kehidupan sehari-hari.
