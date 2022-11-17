Lirik Lagu Everyday Life - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday Life - Coldplay

What in the world are we going to do?

Look at what everybody's going through

What kind of world do you want it to be?

Am I the future or the history?

'Cause everyone hurts

Everyone cries

Everyone tells each other all kinds of lies

Everyone falls

Everybody dreams and doubts

Got to keep dancing when the lights go out

How in the world I am going to see?

You as my brother

Not my enemy?

'Cause everyone hurts

Everyone cries

Everyone sees the color in each other's eyes

Everyone loves

Everybody gets their hearts ripped out

Got to keep dancing when the lights go out

Gonna keep dancing when the lights go out

Hold tight for everyday life

Hold tight for everyday life

At first light

Throw my arms out open wide

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelu-halle-hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

Hallelu-halle-hallelujah

Yes

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Everyday Life

Dirilis: 2019

Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland, John Metcalfe

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Folk

Fakta di Balik Lagu Everyday Life

Everyday Life merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kedelapan mereka dengan judul yang sama. Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single promosi pertama dari album pada 3 November 2019 sekaligus merupakan lagu kedelapan dan terakhir di sisi kedua edisi standar album, Sunset.

Melalui balada piano yang menyentuh hati ini, Chris Martin bernyanyi tentang bagaimana kita semua sebagai manusia berbagi perasaan yang sama dan menghadapi perjuangan yang sama dalam kehidupan sehari-hari.