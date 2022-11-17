Lirik Lagu Long Live The Weekend - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Long Live The Weekend - The Living End

Workin' for a man that you don't understand so forget it

Spendin' all your dough yeah you know as soon as you get it

Wastin' your time on an assembly line you want out of it

Pickin' up your pay at the end of the day and get out of it

And get away

'Cause you're wonderin' if it's gonna change

'Cause the weekdays are the same as always never changing

Make a break, another escape

I gotta get out, I gotta get out

Make a break, another escape

I gotta get out, I gotta get out

Long live the weekend

Monday - don't want to get out of bed

Tuesday - I'm walking with the dead

Wednesday - never felt so wrong

Thursday - takes twice as long

But Friday, I know where I'm gonna be

Faraway from the same old everyday ordinary

Make a break, another escape

I gotta get out, I gotta get out

Make a break, another escape

I gotta get out, I gotta get out

Long live the weekend

Long live the weekend

Week in, week out

Week in, week out

Week in, week out