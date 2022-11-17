Lirik Lagu Long Live The Weekend - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Long Live The Weekend - The Living End
Workin' for a man that you don't understand so forget it
Spendin' all your dough yeah you know as soon as you get it
Wastin' your time on an assembly line you want out of it
Pickin' up your pay at the end of the day and get out of it
And get away
'Cause you're wonderin' if it's gonna change
'Cause the weekdays are the same as always never changing
Make a break, another escape
I gotta get out, I gotta get out
Make a break, another escape
I gotta get out, I gotta get out
Long live the weekend
Monday - don't want to get out of bed
Tuesday - I'm walking with the dead
Wednesday - never felt so wrong
Thursday - takes twice as long
But Friday, I know where I'm gonna be
Faraway from the same old everyday ordinary
Make a break, another escape
I gotta get out, I gotta get out
Make a break, another escape
I gotta get out, I gotta get out
Long live the weekend
Long live the weekend
Week in, week out
Week in, week out
Week in, week out
