Lirik Lagu Out of Time - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Out of Time - The Weeknd

Yeah, yeah

The last few months, I've been working on me, baby

There's so much trauma in my life

I've been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby

I look back now and I realize

I remember when I held you

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay

And I regret I didn't tell you

Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind

Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time

Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time

Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time

Said, I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)

If he mess up just a little, baby, you know my line

If you don't trust him a little, then come right back, girl, come right back

Gimme one chance, just a little, baby, I'll treat you right

And I'll love you like I should've loved you all the time

And I remember when I held you (held you, baby)

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again, baby)

And I regret I didn't tell you

Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind (uh)

Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time

Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time (no)

Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time (hey)

Said, I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, singing (out of time)

Said, I had you to myself, but I'm (out of time)

Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time

But I'm too late to make you mine, out of time (uh)

Out of time, out of time