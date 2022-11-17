Lirik Lagu Paparazzi - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 November 2022, 02:36 WIB
Penyanyi Lady Gaga, simak lirik lagu Paparazzi berikut.
Penyanyi Lady Gaga, simak lirik lagu Paparazzi berikut. /Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Lirik Lagu Paparazzi - Lady Gaga

We are the crowd
We're c-coming out
Got my flash on, it's true
Need that picture of you
It's so magical
We'd be so fantastical

Leather and jeans
Garage glamorous
Not sure what it means
But this photo of us
It don't have a price
Ready for those flashing lights
'Cause you know that baby I

I'm your biggest fan
I'll follow you until you love me
Papa-paparazzi
Baby, there's no other superstar
You know that I'll be
Your papa-paparazzi
Promise I'll be kind
But I won't stop until that boy is mine
Baby, you'll be famous
Chase you down until you love me
Papa-paparazzi

I'll be your girl backstage at your show
Velvet ropes and guitars
Yeah 'cause you're my rock star in between the sets
Eyeliner and cigarettes
Shadow is burnt
Yellow dance and we turn
My lashes are dry
Purple teardrops I cry, it don't have a price
Loving you is cherry pie
'Cause you know that baby I

I'm your biggest fan
I'll follow you until you love me
Papa-paparazzi
Baby, there's no other superstar
You know that I'll be
Your papa-paparazzi
Promise I'll be kind
But I won't stop until that boy is mine
Baby, you'll be famous
Chase you down until you love me
Papa-paparazzi

Real good
We dance in the studio
Snap snap to that shit on the radio
Don't stop for anyone
We're plastic but we still have fun!
I'm your biggest fan
I'll follow you until you love me
Papa-paparazzi

Baby, there's no other superstar
You know that I'll be
Your papa-paparazzi
Promise I'll be kind
But I won't stop until that boy is mine
Baby, you'll be famous
Chase you down until you love me
Papa-paparazzi

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

