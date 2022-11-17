Lirik Lagu Paparazzi - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paparazzi - Lady Gaga

We are the crowd

We're c-coming out

Got my flash on, it's true

Need that picture of you

It's so magical

We'd be so fantastical

Leather and jeans

Garage glamorous

Not sure what it means

But this photo of us

It don't have a price

Ready for those flashing lights

'Cause you know that baby I

I'm your biggest fan

I'll follow you until you love me

Papa-paparazzi

Baby, there's no other superstar

You know that I'll be

Your papa-paparazzi

Promise I'll be kind

But I won't stop until that boy is mine

Baby, you'll be famous

Chase you down until you love me

Papa-paparazzi

I'll be your girl backstage at your show

Velvet ropes and guitars

Yeah 'cause you're my rock star in between the sets

Eyeliner and cigarettes

Shadow is burnt

Yellow dance and we turn

My lashes are dry

Purple teardrops I cry, it don't have a price

Loving you is cherry pie

'Cause you know that baby I

I'm your biggest fan

I'll follow you until you love me

Papa-paparazzi

Baby, there's no other superstar

You know that I'll be

Your papa-paparazzi

Promise I'll be kind

But I won't stop until that boy is mine

Baby, you'll be famous

Chase you down until you love me

Papa-paparazzi

Real good

We dance in the studio

Snap snap to that shit on the radio

Don't stop for anyone

We're plastic but we still have fun!

I'm your biggest fan

I'll follow you until you love me

Papa-paparazzi

Baby, there's no other superstar

You know that I'll be

Your papa-paparazzi

Promise I'll be kind

But I won't stop until that boy is mine

Baby, you'll be famous

Chase you down until you love me

Papa-paparazzi

