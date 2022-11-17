Lirik Lagu San Francisco - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 November 2022, 00:05 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

San Francisco - 5 Seconds of Summer

I can still taste you like it was yesterday
Making plans to rule the world
You were more than I deserved
I see you running in the sand
Long hair blowing in the wind
Never thought that it would end

Leaves fall from the tallest trees
Even mountains crumble into the sea
Holding on to memories
And I can't let go

I wanna get back to where we started, to the summer night
You know, you know, you know, you know we got it right
Yeah, I wanna get back to San Francisco, in the firelight
You know, you know, you know, you know we had it right

Remember that weekend when we got out of town?
Drove into infinity
I held you till you fell asleep
Without you (Without you), the smell of your perfume (Ah-ah)
Reminds me of when we were free (Ah-ah)
I swear that it's still haunting me

Leaves fall from the tallest trees
Even mountains crumble into the sea
Holding on to memories
And I can't let go

I wanna get back to where we started, to the summer night
You know, you know, you know, you know we got it right
Yeah, I wanna get back to San Francisco, in the firelight
You know, you know, you know, you know we had it right

We don't gotta say anything, don't gotta say anything
Don't say a word at all, don't say a word at all
We don't gotta say anything, don't gotta say anything
Don't say a word at all, don't say a word at all

I wanna get back to where we started, to the summer night
You know, you know, you know, you know we got it right

I wanna get (Oh-oh) back to where we started, to the summer night
You know, you know, you know, you know we got it right
Yeah, I wanna get back to San Francisco, in the firelight
You know, you know, you know, you know we had it right

We don't gotta say anything, don't gotta say anything
Don't say a word at all, don't say a word at all
We don't gotta say anything, don't gotta say anything
Don't say a word at all, don't say a word at all

Credit

Produser: John Feldmann

Penulis: Sarah Hudson, Bonnie McKee, John Feldmann, Calum Hood, dan Michael Clifford

Album: Sounds Good Feels Good

Genre: Alternative Pop

Fakta di balik lagu
San Francisco merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2015 sebagai single ke-16 dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.

Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

