Lirik Lagu San Francisco - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

San Francisco - 5 Seconds of Summer



I can still taste you like it was yesterday

Making plans to rule the world

You were more than I deserved

I see you running in the sand

Long hair blowing in the wind

Never thought that it would end



Leaves fall from the tallest trees

Even mountains crumble into the sea

Holding on to memories

And I can't let go



I wanna get back to where we started, to the summer night

You know, you know, you know, you know we got it right

Yeah, I wanna get back to San Francisco, in the firelight

You know, you know, you know, you know we had it right



Remember that weekend when we got out of town?

Drove into infinity

I held you till you fell asleep

Without you (Without you), the smell of your perfume (Ah-ah)

Reminds me of when we were free (Ah-ah)

I swear that it's still haunting me



Leaves fall from the tallest trees

Even mountains crumble into the sea

Holding on to memories

And I can't let go



I wanna get back to where we started, to the summer night

You know, you know, you know, you know we got it right

Yeah, I wanna get back to San Francisco, in the firelight

You know, you know, you know, you know we had it right



We don't gotta say anything, don't gotta say anything

Don't say a word at all, don't say a word at all

We don't gotta say anything, don't gotta say anything

Don't say a word at all, don't say a word at all



I wanna get back to where we started, to the summer night

You know, you know, you know, you know we got it right



I wanna get (Oh-oh) back to where we started, to the summer night

You know, you know, you know, you know we got it right

Yeah, I wanna get back to San Francisco, in the firelight

You know, you know, you know, you know we had it right



We don't gotta say anything, don't gotta say anything

Don't say a word at all, don't say a word at all

We don't gotta say anything, don't gotta say anything

Don't say a word at all, don't say a word at all



Credit



Produser: John Feldmann



Penulis: Sarah Hudson, Bonnie McKee, John Feldmann, Calum Hood, dan Michael Clifford



Album: Sounds Good Feels Good



Genre: Alternative Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

San Francisco merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2015 sebagai single ke-16 dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

