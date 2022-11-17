Lirik Lagu Rivals – Usher Ft. Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rivals – Usher Ft. Future

She got me throwin' Spades Ace with that mouth

I guess only time gon' tell

You gotta give me dirty love

I guess I'm down too

When I can't find any words I lie

Look up and see the stars in a perfect line

That feelin' of love is a global sign



So tell me how you feel (how you feel)

Knowin' I see the world when I look in your eyes

Your kisses are Duracell, they keep me energized

Tired of goin' back and forth, baby, I'm hypnotized

You gotta a nigga, I'm in love on the low though

I'm lookin' at you and I swear it's been a long road

A great ass, a better mind, what a combo

You know you pretty and you winnin' with the combo

She kinda tipsy, we been drinkin', she's a light weight

She love the way I pull them panties in the right way

But anyway let's get back to how I've been feelin'

I just love the times when I'm beside ya

Holdin' me down 'cause you're my rider

I look in your eyes and I get higher

There's nothin' in this world I hold tighter

Without you I feel uneven



Make everyday our love season

Baby girl you know you're my rider

That should be enough reason

Call you baby that's only your title

'Cause I don't need no more rivals (you gotta give me that)

I put that on the Bible (you gotta give me that love)

You're the only thing that I want (you gotta give me that)

Give me that feelin'

Make everyday a love season

Dirty lover you are my rider

That should be enough reason

I call you baby that's only your title

'Cause I don't need no more rivals

I put that on the Bible

I'ma love ya till my time's gone

You gotta give me dirty love



I've been here and trust me, I've seen it all before though

I told my ex for me relationships a no-no

And here I am thinkin' we perfect like a photo

You lookin' at me like right now you need some mo', mo'

I know you ready and you willin' but that ain't my place

I know wanna settle down, it's all on your face

Yeah, feelin' startin' to get too familiar

So cover up this broken love treason



Make everyday a love season (season)

Dirty lover you are my rider

That should be enough reason (reason)

I call you baby that's only your title

'Cause I don't need no more rivals

I put that on the Bible

You're the only thing that I want

Give me that feelin'

Make everyday a love season

Dirty lover you are my rider

That should be enough reason

I call you baby that's only your title

'Cause I don't need no more rivals

I put that on the Bible

I'ma love ya 'til my time's gone



You see I see us side by side

Like a visionary I can't see me fallin' (nothing's changed)

Like a dictionary I can't read through all this

(Eyes wide open)

I still fall blind I don't know how this will end

Let's go back to the beginnin'



Let's cover up this broken love treason

Make everyday a love season

Dirty lover you are my rider

That should be enough reason

Call you baby that's only your title (you gotta give me)

I don't need no more rivals (you gotta give me that love)

I put that on the Bible (you gotta give me that)

You're the only thing that I want



Ayy, ayy, ayy

'Cause you are

Girl, I mean it

Don't want no more enemies, baby

Want you to be friends with me, babe

Oh, oh, oh





Credit

Artis: Usher

Album: Hard II Love

Rilis: 2016

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriter: Usher Raymond IV, Kendricke Brown, Cameron Murphy, Paris Jones, Carlos St John, Nayvadius Wilburn

Produser: K-Major, Murphy Kid

Fakta di Balik Lagu Rivals

Rivals merupakan lagu Usher yang dirilis sebagai single keempat untuk album studio ke-8 miliknya yang bertajuk Hard II Love.

Bellinger membandingkan album Hard II Love dengan album Usher lainnya. Ia mengatakan bahwa album tersebut lebih urban daripada Looking 4 Myself.

Dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Billboard, Bellinger menjelaskan bahwa Usher menciptakan musik untuk album sebelumnya berdasarkan apa yang ingin didengar orang.

Untuk album Hard II Love, ia memilih untuk membuat musik berdasarkan apa yang ingin ia lakukan di dalam hatinya dan menempatkan R&B sebagai fokus utama album.

Rivals sendiri menampilkan kolaborasi vokal antara Usher dengan rapper Amerika, Future.

Usher ikut menulis lagu dengan Future, Kendricke Brown, Cameron Murphy, Paris Jones, dan Carlos St John.