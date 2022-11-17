Lirik Lagu Rivals – Usher Ft. Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

She got me throwin' Spades Ace with that mouth
I guess only time gon' tell
You gotta give me dirty love
I guess I'm down too
When I can't find any words I lie
Look up and see the stars in a perfect line
That feelin' of love is a global sign
So tell me how you feel (how you feel)
Knowin' I see the world when I look in your eyes
Your kisses are Duracell, they keep me energized
Tired of goin' back and forth, baby, I'm hypnotized
You gotta a nigga, I'm in love on the low though
I'm lookin' at you and I swear it's been a long road
A great ass, a better mind, what a combo
You know you pretty and you winnin' with the combo
She kinda tipsy, we been drinkin', she's a light weight
She love the way I pull them panties in the right way
But anyway let's get back to how I've been feelin'
I just love the times when I'm beside ya
Holdin' me down 'cause you're my rider
I look in your eyes and I get higher
There's nothin' in this world I hold tighter
Without you I feel uneven
Make everyday our love season
Baby girl you know you're my rider
That should be enough reason
Call you baby that's only your title
'Cause I don't need no more rivals (you gotta give me that)
I put that on the Bible (you gotta give me that love)
You're the only thing that I want (you gotta give me that)
Give me that feelin'
Make everyday a love season
Dirty lover you are my rider
That should be enough reason
I call you baby that's only your title
'Cause I don't need no more rivals
I put that on the Bible
I'ma love ya till my time's gone
You gotta give me dirty love
I've been here and trust me, I've seen it all before though
I told my ex for me relationships a no-no
And here I am thinkin' we perfect like a photo
You lookin' at me like right now you need some mo', mo'
I know you ready and you willin' but that ain't my place
I know wanna settle down, it's all on your face
Yeah, feelin' startin' to get too familiar
So cover up this broken love treason
Make everyday a love season (season)
Dirty lover you are my rider
That should be enough reason (reason)
I call you baby that's only your title
'Cause I don't need no more rivals
I put that on the Bible
You're the only thing that I want
Give me that feelin'
Make everyday a love season
Dirty lover you are my rider
That should be enough reason
I call you baby that's only your title
'Cause I don't need no more rivals
I put that on the Bible
I'ma love ya 'til my time's gone
You see I see us side by side
Like a visionary I can't see me fallin' (nothing's changed)
Like a dictionary I can't read through all this
(Eyes wide open)
I still fall blind I don't know how this will end
Let's go back to the beginnin'
Let's cover up this broken love treason
Make everyday a love season
Dirty lover you are my rider
That should be enough reason
Call you baby that's only your title (you gotta give me)
I don't need no more rivals (you gotta give me that love)
I put that on the Bible (you gotta give me that)
You're the only thing that I want
Ayy, ayy, ayy
'Cause you are
Girl, I mean it
Don't want no more enemies, baby
Want you to be friends with me, babe
Oh, oh, oh
Credit
Artis: Usher
Album: Hard II Love
Rilis: 2016
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriter: Usher Raymond IV, Kendricke Brown, Cameron Murphy, Paris Jones, Carlos St John, Nayvadius Wilburn
Produser: K-Major, Murphy Kid
Fakta di Balik Lagu Rivals
Rivals merupakan lagu Usher yang dirilis sebagai single keempat untuk album studio ke-8 miliknya yang bertajuk Hard II Love.
Bellinger membandingkan album Hard II Love dengan album Usher lainnya. Ia mengatakan bahwa album tersebut lebih urban daripada Looking 4 Myself.
Dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Billboard, Bellinger menjelaskan bahwa Usher menciptakan musik untuk album sebelumnya berdasarkan apa yang ingin didengar orang.
Untuk album Hard II Love, ia memilih untuk membuat musik berdasarkan apa yang ingin ia lakukan di dalam hatinya dan menempatkan R&B sebagai fokus utama album.
Rivals sendiri menampilkan kolaborasi vokal antara Usher dengan rapper Amerika, Future.
Usher ikut menulis lagu dengan Future, Kendricke Brown, Cameron Murphy, Paris Jones, dan Carlos St John.
