Lirik Lagu Lips of an Angel - Hinder dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lips of an Angel - Hinder

Honey, why you calling me so late?

It's kinda hard to talk right now

Honey, why you crying, is everything okay?

I gotta whisper 'cause I can't be too loud

Well, my girl's in the next room

Sometimes I wish she was you

I guess we never really moved on

It's really good to hear your voice saying my name

It sounds so sweet

Coming from the lips of an angel

Hearing those words, it makes me weak

And I never wanna say goodbye

But, girl, you make it hard to be faithful

With the lips of an angel

It's funny that you're calling me tonight

And, yes, I've dreamt of you too

And does he know you're talking to me?

Will it start a fight?

No, I don't think she has a clue

Well, my girl's in the next room

Sometimes I wish she was you

I guess we never really moved on

It's really good to hear your voice saying my name

It sounds so sweet

Coming from the lips of an angel

Hearing those words, it makes me weak

And I never wanna say goodbye

But, girl, you make it hard to be faithful

With the lips of an angel

It's really good to hear your voice saying my name

It sounds so sweet

Coming from the lips of an angel

Hearing those words, it makes me weak

And I never wanna say goodbye

But, girl, you make it hard to be faithful

With the lips of an angel

And I never wanna say goodbye

But, girl, you make it hard to be faithful

With the lips of an angel

Honey, why you calling me so late?

Credit

Artis: Hinder

Penulis lagu: Austin Winkler, Brian Howes, Lloyd Garvey, Mark King, Michael Rodden, dan Ross Hanson

Rilis: 2005

Album: Extreme Behavior

Genre: Hard rock, Post-grunge, Alternatif/Indie, Metal, Pop, Rock