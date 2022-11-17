Lirik Lagu Messages - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

So come sit down
Will you talk with me now?
Let me see through your eyes
Where there is so much life
We are biding our time
For these myths to unwind
These changes we will confront
So please beware
With every place that you had
Look to your soul
For these things that you know
For the trees that we see
Cannot forever breathe
With the changes they will confront
You know some people
They just wont understand
They just wont understand these things
Thank you for your message
But I don't understand
No, I just wont understand these things
This sacred land it has
Seen many hands, it has
Wealth and gold yet it is
Fragile and old and all the
Greedy souls just don't care to know
Of the changes it will confront
So speak out loud of the
Things you are proud
And if you love this coast
Keep it clean as it evolves
'Cause the way that it shines
May just dwindle with time
With the changes it will confront
Artikel Pilihan