Lirik Lagu Messages - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Messages - Xavier Rudd

So come sit down

Will you talk with me now?

Let me see through your eyes

Where there is so much life

We are biding our time

For these myths to unwind

These changes we will confront

So please beware

With every place that you had

Look to your soul

For these things that you know

For the trees that we see

Cannot forever breathe

With the changes they will confront

You know some people

They just wont understand

They just wont understand these things

Thank you for your message

But I don't understand

No, I just wont understand these things

This sacred land it has

Seen many hands, it has

Wealth and gold yet it is

Fragile and old and all the

Greedy souls just don't care to know

Of the changes it will confront

So speak out loud of the

Things you are proud

And if you love this coast

Keep it clean as it evolves

'Cause the way that it shines

May just dwindle with time

With the changes it will confront