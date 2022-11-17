Lirik Lagu DRXGS - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

DRXGS - Yellow Claw

What is a summer night

Without you by my side

No longer intertwined, no

I'm feeling cold as ice

My diamonds lost their shine

No longer you and I

No

So when I'm

Wide awake at night until the morning

Think of you so I can hear you calling

Yeah, you make my body shake you keep me coming

For you

I need your love

I need your love

Cause when you touch me I can't get enough

I need your love

I need your love

Cause when you kiss me it feels like a drug

I know you're bad for me but it's so good inside

I need your love

I need your love

Cause when you kiss me it feels like its drugs

I know its getting late

But I'mma call you anyway

It's just to make me feel better

Don't need to feel my face

As long as I feel your lips

Can we just stay this way forever

So when I'm wide awake at night until the morning

Think of you so I can hear you calling

Yeah, you make my body shake you keep me coming

For you