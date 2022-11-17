Lirik Lagu DRXGS - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

What is a summer night
Without you by my side
No longer intertwined, no
I'm feeling cold as ice
My diamonds lost their shine
No longer you and I
No
So when I'm
Wide awake at night until the morning
Think of you so I can hear you calling
Yeah, you make my body shake you keep me coming
For you
I need your love
I need your love
Cause when you touch me I can't get enough
I need your love
I need your love
Cause when you kiss me it feels like a drug
I know you're bad for me but it's so good inside
I need your love
I need your love
Cause when you kiss me it feels like its drugs
I know its getting late
But I'mma call you anyway
It's just to make me feel better
Don't need to feel my face
As long as I feel your lips
Can we just stay this way forever
So when I'm wide awake at night until the morning
Think of you so I can hear you calling
Yeah, you make my body shake you keep me coming
For you
