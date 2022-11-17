Lirik Lagu First Kiss Feeling - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

First Kiss Feeling - The Xcerts
Please talk to me
'Cause I just don't feel right
All these sleepless nights
Are nightmares in disguise
'Cause every night you lie awake
Listening to your heart break
Tossing and turning with the sheets entwined
Tossing and turning losing your mind
Now I keep saying your name under my breath
I keep saying your name
I keep making the same the mistakes
Over and over again
Over and over
I keep making the same the mistake
I keep searching for that first kiss feeling
You want to tear my soul in two
Come on and hurt me good
You know my style is bruised
'Cause every night I lie awake
Thinking of past mistakes
Tossing and turning with the sheets entwined
Tossing and turning losing my mind
Now I keep saying your name under my breath
I keep saying your name
I keep making the same the mistakes
Over and over again
Over and over
I keep making the same the mistake
I keep searching for that first kiss feeling
I keep making the same the mistakes
Over and over again
Over and over
I keep making the same the mistake
I keep searching for that first kiss feeling
Feeling, feeling
I keep saying your name under my breath
I keep saying your name under my breath
You're all I want and I'm a nervous wreck
'Cause I keep saying your name
(1, 2, 3, 4)
I keep making the same the mistake
Over and over again
Over and over
I keep making the same the mistake
I keep searching for that first kiss feeling
Feeling, feeling
I keep searching for that first kiss feeling
I keep searching for you
