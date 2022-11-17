Lirik Lagu First Kiss Feeling - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

First Kiss Feeling - The Xcerts

Please talk to me

'Cause I just don't feel right

All these sleepless nights

Are nightmares in disguise

'Cause every night you lie awake

Listening to your heart break

Tossing and turning with the sheets entwined

Tossing and turning losing your mind

Now I keep saying your name under my breath

I keep saying your name

I keep making the same the mistakes

Over and over again

Over and over

I keep making the same the mistake

I keep searching for that first kiss feeling

You want to tear my soul in two

Come on and hurt me good

You know my style is bruised

'Cause every night I lie awake

Thinking of past mistakes

Tossing and turning with the sheets entwined

Tossing and turning losing my mind

Now I keep saying your name under my breath

I keep saying your name

I keep making the same the mistakes

Over and over again

Over and over

I keep making the same the mistake

I keep searching for that first kiss feeling

I keep making the same the mistakes

Over and over again

Over and over

I keep making the same the mistake

I keep searching for that first kiss feeling

Feeling, feeling

I keep saying your name under my breath

I keep saying your name under my breath

You're all I want and I'm a nervous wreck

'Cause I keep saying your name

(1, 2, 3, 4)

I keep making the same the mistake

Over and over again

Over and over

I keep making the same the mistake

I keep searching for that first kiss feeling

Feeling, feeling

I keep searching for that first kiss feeling

I keep searching for you

Credit