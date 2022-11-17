Lirik Lagu Nightschool - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nightschool - The Xcerts

Lie through your teeth

It's not a problem if you make your exit look clean

We both know our love is dead

And I'm not friends with the night, it changes wolves into men

So that's where I'll run. So that's where I'll run away

And we'll all burn out until there's nothing left at all

Until there's nothing left at all

Strangers dance side-by-side to feel something close to love

But I don't feel warm tonight

No I don't feel warm tonight

We'll all burn out until there's nothing left at all

Until there's nothing left at all

This is your last chance now to make it right

This is your last chance now

I'm slipping

I'm slipping away again

I'm slipping

I'm slipping away again

So reach out

So reach out for me again

I'm slipping

I'm slipping away again

I'm slipping

I'm slipping away again

So reach out

So reach out for me again

I'm slipping

I'm slipping away again

And we'll all burn out until there's nothing left at all

Until there's nothing left at all

And we'll all burn out until there's nothing left at all

Until there's nothing left at all