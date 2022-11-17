Lirik Lagu Nightschool - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lie through your teeth
It's not a problem if you make your exit look clean
We both know our love is dead
And I'm not friends with the night, it changes wolves into men
So that's where I'll run. So that's where I'll run away
And we'll all burn out until there's nothing left at all
Until there's nothing left at all
Strangers dance side-by-side to feel something close to love
But I don't feel warm tonight
No I don't feel warm tonight
We'll all burn out until there's nothing left at all
Until there's nothing left at all
This is your last chance now to make it right
This is your last chance now
I'm slipping
I'm slipping away again
I'm slipping
I'm slipping away again
So reach out
So reach out for me again
I'm slipping
I'm slipping away again
I'm slipping
I'm slipping away again
So reach out
So reach out for me again
I'm slipping
I'm slipping away again
And we'll all burn out until there's nothing left at all
Until there's nothing left at all
And we'll all burn out until there's nothing left at all
Until there's nothing left at all
