Lirik Lagu Sugar - Robin Schulz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sugar - Robin Schulz

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, hey baby!

Ooh, ooh, hey

She's got cherry lips, angel eyes

She knows exactly how to tantalize

She's out to get you danger by design

Cold-blooded vixen, she don't compromise

She's something mystical in colored lights

So far from typical but take my advice (take my advice)

Before you play with fire do think twice

And if you get burned don't be surprised

Got me lifted, drifted higher than the ceiling

And, ooh baby, it's the ultimate feeling

You've got me lifted, feeling so gifted

Sugar, how you get so fly?

Sugar, how you get so fly? (So fly)

Sugar, how you get so fly?

So, sugar, sugar, how you get so fly?

Sugar, how you get so fly?

Sweet talkin' lady, love how you entice (you entice)

Sugar, with just the right amount of spice (amount of spice)

Charming, alluring everyone's desire (one's desire)

She's out to get you, you can't run you can't hide

She's something mystical in colored lights

I say, so far from typical but take my advice

Before you play with fire do think twice

And if you get burned, well, baby, don't you be surprised

Got me lifted, drifted higher than the ceiling

And, ooh baby, it's the ultimate feeling

You've got me lifted, feeling so gifted

Sugar, how you get so fly?