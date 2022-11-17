Lirik Lagu Sugar - Robin Schulz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sugar - Robin Schulz
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, hey baby!
Ooh, ooh, hey
She's got cherry lips, angel eyes
She knows exactly how to tantalize
She's out to get you danger by design
Cold-blooded vixen, she don't compromise
She's something mystical in colored lights
So far from typical but take my advice (take my advice)
Before you play with fire do think twice
And if you get burned don't be surprised
Got me lifted, drifted higher than the ceiling
And, ooh baby, it's the ultimate feeling
You've got me lifted, feeling so gifted
Sugar, how you get so fly?
Sugar, how you get so fly? (So fly)
Sugar, how you get so fly?
So, sugar, sugar, how you get so fly?
Sugar, how you get so fly?
Sweet talkin' lady, love how you entice (you entice)
Sugar, with just the right amount of spice (amount of spice)
Charming, alluring everyone's desire (one's desire)
She's out to get you, you can't run you can't hide
She's something mystical in colored lights
I say, so far from typical but take my advice
Before you play with fire do think twice
And if you get burned, well, baby, don't you be surprised
Got me lifted, drifted higher than the ceiling
And, ooh baby, it's the ultimate feeling
You've got me lifted, feeling so gifted
Sugar, how you get so fly?
Artikel Pilihan