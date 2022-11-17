Lirik Lagu Super Special – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Super Special – VERIVERY
Sumaneun shiseoni dwieongkyeo
Geu shigeuneoreul chaja
Neon geochimeopshi heulleo
Jigeumi gihweran geol nan neukkyeo
Tto neoreul norineun jeo nunppitteul
Nal seonggeupage mandeureo
I betcha gojang na beorin naye Switch
I betcha deulkyeobeorin uri wichi
Aemaehan geon nan neomu jiruhae No way (No way)
The one love nuneul gama beorin You and I
For your love Baby we can make it thru the night
Nal neomane rideum soge
Make a way, make a chance, baby that's ok
Baby neon nae Super special
Neoreul cheom bon sungan
Baby neon nae Super special
Tikitum tikita nae shimjangeul chin
I wanna be official
Oh baby nan i bam
Da modu deutge malhago shipeo
Girl, oh my super special
Oh girl stop keeping us waiting
Shigan kkeulji malgo Keep on throwing some kisses
Oh girl neon nae Super special
Nae mameul humcheo gan Something special
So high sarange ppajin chakkak
Oh naneun gyesok Go go go
Niga gyeolloneul nae jweo
I betcha pulliji anneun neoran Game
I betcha daedapae jweo neon Like a maze
Eodum soge bulppicheun neo hana Your shine (Your shine)
The one love nuneul ttel su eomneun Nirvana
For your love naegedo gihwereul jweo All the night
Jeo kkeudeomneun gamgak soge
Make a way, make a chance, baby that's ok
