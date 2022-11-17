Lirik Lagu Super Special – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Super Special – VERIVERY

Sumaneun shiseoni dwieongkyeo

Geu shigeuneoreul chaja

Neon geochimeopshi heulleo

Jigeumi gihweran geol nan neukkyeo

Tto neoreul norineun jeo nunppitteul

Nal seonggeupage mandeureo

I betcha gojang na beorin naye Switch

I betcha deulkyeobeorin uri wichi

Aemaehan geon nan neomu jiruhae No way (No way)

The one love nuneul gama beorin You and I

For your love Baby we can make it thru the night

Nal neomane rideum soge

Make a way, make a chance, baby that's ok

Baby neon nae Super special

Neoreul cheom bon sungan

Baby neon nae Super special

Tikitum tikita nae shimjangeul chin

I wanna be official

Oh baby nan i bam

Da modu deutge malhago shipeo

Girl, oh my super special

Oh girl stop keeping us waiting

Shigan kkeulji malgo Keep on throwing some kisses

Oh girl neon nae Super special

Nae mameul humcheo gan Something special

So high sarange ppajin chakkak

Oh naneun gyesok Go go go

Niga gyeolloneul nae jweo

I betcha pulliji anneun neoran Game

I betcha daedapae jweo neon Like a maze

Eodum soge bulppicheun neo hana Your shine (Your shine)

The one love nuneul ttel su eomneun Nirvana

For your love naegedo gihwereul jweo All the night

Jeo kkeudeomneun gamgak soge

Make a way, make a chance, baby that's ok