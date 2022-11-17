Lirik Lagu Poker Face - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Poker Face - Lady Gaga

I wanna hold 'em like they do in Texas, please

Fold 'em, let 'em hit me, raise it, baby, stay with me (I love it)

Love game intuition, play the cards with spades to start

And after he's been hooked, I'll play the one that's on his heart

Oh, whoa, oh, oh

Oh, oh-oh

I'll get him hot, show him what I got

Oh, whoa, oh, oh

Oh, oh-oh

I'll get him hot, show him what I got

Can't read my, can't read my

No, he can't read my poker face

(She's got me like nobody)

Can't read my, can't read my

No, he can't read my poker face

(She's got me like nobody)

P-p-p-poker face, f-f-fuck her face (mum-mum-mum-mah)

P-p-p-poker face, f-f-fuck her face (mum-mum-mum-mah)

I wanna roll with him, a hard pair we will be

A little gamblin' is fun when you're with me (I love it)

Russian roulette is not the same without a gun

And baby, when it's love, if it's not rough, it isn't fun (fun)

Oh, whoa, oh, oh

Oh, oh-oh

I'll get him hot, show him what I got

Oh, whoa, oh, oh

Oh, oh-oh

I'll get him hot, show him what I got

Can't read my, can't read my

No, he can't read my poker face

(She's got me like nobody)

Can't read my, can't read my

No, he can't read my poker face

(She's got me like nobody)

P-p-p-poker face, f-f-fuck her face (mum-mum-mum-mah)

P-p-p-poker face, f-f-fuck her face (mum-mum-mum-mah)

(Mum-mum-mum-mah)

(Mum-mum-mum-mah)