Lirik Lagu Stay - Hurts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay - Hurts

My whole life waiting for the right time

To tell you how I feel

I know I try to tell you that I need you

Here I am without you

I feel so lost, but what can I do?

'Cause I know this love seems real

But I don't know how to feel

We say goodbye in the pouring rain

And I break down as you walk away

Stay, stay

'Cause all my life, I felt this way

But I could never find the words to say

Stay, stay

Alright, everything is alright

Since you came along

And before you

I had nowhere to run to

And nothing to hold on to

I came so close to giving it up

And I wonder if you know

How it feels to let you go?

You say goodbye in the pouring rain

And I break down as you walk away

Stay, stay

'Cause all my life I felt this way

But I could never find the words to say

Stay, stay

So you change your mind

And say you're mine

Don't leave tonight

Stay

Say goodbye in the pouring rain

And I break down as you walk away

Stay, stay

'Cause all my life, I felt this way

But I could never find the words to say

Stay, stay

Stay with me, stay with me

Stay with me, stay with me

Stay, stay, stay, stay with me

