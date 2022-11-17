Lirik Lagu Stay - Hurts dan Fakta di Baliknya

My whole life waiting for the right time
To tell you how I feel
I know I try to tell you that I need you
Here I am without you
I feel so lost, but what can I do?
'Cause I know this love seems real
But I don't know how to feel
We say goodbye in the pouring rain
And I break down as you walk away
Stay, stay
'Cause all my life, I felt this way
But I could never find the words to say
Stay, stay
Alright, everything is alright
Since you came along
And before you
I had nowhere to run to
And nothing to hold on to
I came so close to giving it up
And I wonder if you know
How it feels to let you go?
You say goodbye in the pouring rain
And I break down as you walk away
Stay, stay
'Cause all my life I felt this way
But I could never find the words to say
Stay, stay
So you change your mind
And say you're mine
Don't leave tonight
Stay
Say goodbye in the pouring rain
And I break down as you walk away
Stay, stay
'Cause all my life, I felt this way
But I could never find the words to say
Stay, stay
Stay with me, stay with me
Stay with me, stay with me
Stay, stay, stay, stay with me
