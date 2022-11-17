Lirik Lagu Lift Me Up - Geri Halliwell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lift Me Up - Geri Halliwell

Watch the first light kiss the new world

It's a wonder, baby, like you and I

All the colors of the rainbow

Going somewhere, baby, like you and I

It's going to be alright

But when my sky clouds over

Lift me up when the day is over

(Take me up)

When the sun is going down

(Show me love)

I will be your angel now

Lift me up when the lights are fading

(Talk me down)

When I'm flying way up high

(Show me love)

And I'll be your angel for life, your angel for life

Like the seasons ever changing

Everlasting, baby, like you and I

It's going to be alright

But when my sky clouds over

Lift me up when the day is over

(Take me up)

When the sun is going down

(Show me love)

I will be your angel now

Lift me up when the lights are fading

(Lift me up)

(Talk me down)

When I'm flying way up high

(Show me love)

(Lift me up, lift me up)

And I'll be your angel for life, your angel for life