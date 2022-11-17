Lirik Lagu One Too Many - Keith Urban dan P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Too Many - Keith Urban dan P!nk



Yeah, yeah

I don't remember much about last night

Woke up on a couch sun-rise

Saw the living room

Through these bloodshot eyes of mine, cold sober

You didn’t like that I came home late

4 AM but it's a Friday, babe

And I've been working hard

Can't you give me some space 'stead of shouting out, "Oh my God"?

Oh-oh, ooh-yeah

Oh-oh, ooh-yeah

I go out with some new friends

But it just makes me miss you more, more

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong?

I know I'm proud

But I've had one too many

Come take me home

So now I'm the one that's crying

I didn't wanna call 'cause I didn't wanna fight

I swear that I was trying, yeah

But everybody falls when their head's a little high

And I've never meant to get so out my mind

With you playing cool, just pretending it's fine

Oh, we've been 'round, 'round, 'round this

Too many times before



Oh-oh, ooh yeah

Oh-oh, ooh yeah

I go out with some new friends

But it just makes me miss you more, more

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong?

I know I'm proud

But I've had one too many

Come take me home

I don't know how lucky, how lucky I am, I am, I am, no

I guess sometimes I should give more of a damn, a damn, a damn about you

I don't know how lucky, how lucky I am, I am, I am, no

I know we're both stubborn

Push each other's buttons

I'd rather do it with you, but...

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah

In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone

And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong?

I know I'm proud

But I've had one too many, come take me home

Come take me home

Yeah, I've had one too many