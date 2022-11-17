Lirik Lagu One Too Many - Keith Urban dan P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Too Many - Keith Urban dan P!nk
Yeah, yeah
I don't remember much about last night
Woke up on a couch sun-rise
Saw the living room
Through these bloodshot eyes of mine, cold sober
You didn’t like that I came home late
4 AM but it's a Friday, babe
And I've been working hard
Can't you give me some space 'stead of shouting out, "Oh my God"?
Oh-oh, ooh-yeah
Oh-oh, ooh-yeah
I go out with some new friends
But it just makes me miss you more, more
I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah
In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone
And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong?
I know I'm proud
But I've had one too many
Come take me home
So now I'm the one that's crying
I didn't wanna call 'cause I didn't wanna fight
I swear that I was trying, yeah
But everybody falls when their head's a little high
And I've never meant to get so out my mind
With you playing cool, just pretending it's fine
Oh, we've been 'round, 'round, 'round this
Too many times before
Oh-oh, ooh yeah
Oh-oh, ooh yeah
I go out with some new friends
But it just makes me miss you more, more
I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah
In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone
And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong?
I know I'm proud
But I've had one too many
Come take me home
I don't know how lucky, how lucky I am, I am, I am, no
I guess sometimes I should give more of a damn, a damn, a damn about you
I don't know how lucky, how lucky I am, I am, I am, no
I know we're both stubborn
Push each other's buttons
I'd rather do it with you, but...
I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah
In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone
I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah
In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone
And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong?
I know I'm proud
But I've had one too many, come take me home
Come take me home
Yeah, I've had one too many
