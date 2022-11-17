Lirik Lagu Club Foot - Kasabian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Club Foot - Kasabian
One, take control of me?
You're messing with the enemy
Said it's two, it's another trick
Messing with my mind, I wake up
Chase down an empty street
Blindly snap the broken beats
Said it's gone, with the dirty trick
It's taken all these days to find ya
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
I tell you, I want you
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
I tell you, I need you
Friends, take control of me
Stalking cross the gallery
All these pills got to operate
The colour quits and all invade us
There it goes again
Take me to the edge again
All I got, is a dirty trick
I'm chasing down all wolves to save ya
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
I tell you, I want you
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
I'll tell you, I need you
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
The blood ain't on my face
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
Just wanted you near me
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
I tell you, I want you
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
I'll tell you, I need you
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
The blood ain't on my hands
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
Just wanted you near me
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
I tell you, I want you
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
I'll tell you, I need you
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
The blood ain't on my hands
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha
Just wanted you near me
Credit
Artis: Kasabian
Album: Kasabian
Penulis lagu: Jim Abbiss, Sergio Pizzorno, dan Christopher Karloff
Rilis: 17 Mei 2004
Genre: Alternative/Indie
