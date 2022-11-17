Lirik Lagu Club Foot - Kasabian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Club Foot - Kasabian

One, take control of me?

You're messing with the enemy

Said it's two, it's another trick

Messing with my mind, I wake up

Chase down an empty street

Blindly snap the broken beats

Said it's gone, with the dirty trick

It's taken all these days to find ya

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

I tell you, I want you

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

I tell you, I need you

Friends, take control of me

Stalking cross the gallery

All these pills got to operate

The colour quits and all invade us

There it goes again

Take me to the edge again

All I got, is a dirty trick

I'm chasing down all wolves to save ya

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

I tell you, I want you

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

I'll tell you, I need you

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

The blood ain't on my face

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

Just wanted you near me

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

I tell you, I want you

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

I'll tell you, I need you

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

The blood ain't on my hands

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

Just wanted you near me

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

I tell you, I want you

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

I'll tell you, I need you

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

The blood ain't on my hands

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

Ha ha-ha-ha ha-ha

Just wanted you near me

Credit

Artis: Kasabian

Album: Kasabian

Penulis lagu: Jim Abbiss, Sergio Pizzorno, dan Christopher Karloff

Rilis: 17 Mei 2004

Genre: Alternative/Indie