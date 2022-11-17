Lirik Lagu All the Things I Hate About You - Huddy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All the Things I Hate About You - Huddy
Take a bow
You got everybody fooled, I got you figured out
Now you're choking on your words, oh, you should spit it out
Know that I gave you the world, and you just gave me hell
And you gave me hell
Felt like a hundred punches
Too many tough pills to stomach
I watched you making it public
Lights, camera, fuck it
You're a showstopper
A bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter
All my friends are fucked, we all got you in common
You're so fake, and everyone should know about it
And all the things I hate about you
All the things I hate about you, yeah
All the things I hate about the way you manipulate me
Left me with no explanation
Every word is true, all the things I hate about you
(All the things I hate about you)
You could've had a rock star
But you chose up on a bum star
Bootleg version of me, that's your loss
Had to find out through a photo
Hanging on your arm like a knockoff
Stab me in the back like nothin'
Never even saw this comin'
I watched you making it public
Lights, camera, fuck it
You're a showstopper
A bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter
All my friends are fucked, we all got you in common
You're so fake, and everyone should know about it
And all the things I hate about you
All the things I hate about you, yeah
All the things I hate about the way you manipulate me
Left me with no explanation
Every word is true, all the things I hate about you
