Lirik Lagu All the Things I Hate About You - Huddy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All the Things I Hate About You - Huddy

Take a bow

You got everybody fooled, I got you figured out

Now you're choking on your words, oh, you should spit it out

Know that I gave you the world, and you just gave me hell

And you gave me hell

Felt like a hundred punches

Too many tough pills to stomach

I watched you making it public

Lights, camera, fuck it

You're a showstopper

A bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter

All my friends are fucked, we all got you in common

You're so fake, and everyone should know about it

And all the things I hate about you

All the things I hate about you, yeah

All the things I hate about the way you manipulate me

Left me with no explanation

Every word is true, all the things I hate about you

(All the things I hate about you)

You could've had a rock star

But you chose up on a bum star

Bootleg version of me, that's your loss

Had to find out through a photo

Hanging on your arm like a knockoff

Stab me in the back like nothin'

Never even saw this comin'

I watched you making it public

Lights, camera, fuck it

You're a showstopper

A bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter

All my friends are fucked, we all got you in common

You're so fake, and everyone should know about it

And all the things I hate about you

All the things I hate about you, yeah

All the things I hate about the way you manipulate me

Left me with no explanation

Every word is true, all the things I hate about you