Lirik Lagu This Time Around - Hanson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Time Around - Hanson
Ah It's getting colder in this ditch where I lie
I'm feeling older and I'm wondering why
I heard they told her it was tell and live or die
I didn't know her but I know why she lied
I didn't know her but I know why she died, yeah yeah
You can't say I didn't give it
I won't wait another minute
We're on our way this time around, yeah oh yeah
You can't say I didn't give it
I won't wait another minute
We're on our way this time around
And we won't go down
I heard them say that dreams should stay in your head
Well I feel ashamed of the things that I've said
Put on these chains and you can live a free life
Well I'd rather bleed just to know why I die, yeah yeah
You can't say I didn't give it
I won't wait another minute
We're on our way this time around, yeah oh yeah
You can't say I didn't give it
I won't wait another minute
We're on our way this time around
And we won't go down
And we won't go down
And we won't go down, yeah
And we won't go down
All I know is that fear has got to go
This time around
This time around, yeah
I've started feeling like I don't want to fight
Just give in to the given and put out the light
Cannons a blazing shower these moonlit skies
Then I remember and I know why he died
Do you know why I die
You can't say I didn't give it
I won't wait another minute
We're on our way this time around, yeah oh yeah
You can't say I didn't give it
I won't wait another minute
We're on our way this time around, yeah oh yeah
