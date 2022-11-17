Lirik Lagu This Time Around - Hanson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Time Around - Hanson

Ah It's getting colder in this ditch where I lie

I'm feeling older and I'm wondering why

I heard they told her it was tell and live or die

I didn't know her but I know why she lied

I didn't know her but I know why she died, yeah yeah

You can't say I didn't give it

I won't wait another minute

We're on our way this time around, yeah oh yeah

You can't say I didn't give it

I won't wait another minute

We're on our way this time around

And we won't go down

I heard them say that dreams should stay in your head

Well I feel ashamed of the things that I've said

Put on these chains and you can live a free life

Well I'd rather bleed just to know why I die, yeah yeah

You can't say I didn't give it

I won't wait another minute

We're on our way this time around, yeah oh yeah

You can't say I didn't give it

I won't wait another minute

We're on our way this time around

And we won't go down

And we won't go down

And we won't go down, yeah

And we won't go down

All I know is that fear has got to go

This time around

This time around, yeah

I've started feeling like I don't want to fight

Just give in to the given and put out the light

Cannons a blazing shower these moonlit skies

Then I remember and I know why he died

Do you know why I die

You can't say I didn't give it

I won't wait another minute

We're on our way this time around, yeah oh yeah

You can't say I didn't give it

I won't wait another minute

We're on our way this time around, yeah oh yeah