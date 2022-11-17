Lirik Lagu Like Strangers Do - AJ Mitchell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like Strangers Do – AJ Mitchell
I miss the taste of your lips on Sunday
And the sound of your laugh when I say something funny
But nobody heard it, except for you
And my mom still ask about you
I lie and say we friendly
'Cause I don't have it in me, to tell the truth
You and me, what are we if we not together?
It could be nothing 'cause nothing last forever
If you saw me on the train would you look the other way?
Like strangers do
And if you passed me on the street
Would you look down at your feet
And move on through?
Like strangers do
I miss the way that you looked in your sundress
The way that you looked when you undressed
The sound of your first steps across the room
Now my friends don't ask about you
'Cause they think I'm fine without you
I say it's all good but it's never true (oh, no, no, woah)
You and me, what are we if we not together?
It could be nothing 'cause nothing last forever
If you saw me on the train would you look the other way?
Like strangers do
And if you passed me on the street
Would you look down at your feet
And move on through?
Like strangers do (strangers do)
La-la-la, la la-la-la
La-la-la, la la-la-la
La-la, la-la (like strangers do, no)
La-la-la, la la-la-la
La-la-la, la la-la-la
La-la, la-la
If you saw me on the train would you look the other way?
Like strangers do
And if you passed me on the street
Would you look down at your feet
And move on through?
Like strangers do
