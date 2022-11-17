Lirik Lagu Like Strangers Do - AJ Mitchell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like Strangers Do – AJ Mitchell

I miss the taste of your lips on Sunday

And the sound of your laugh when I say something funny

But nobody heard it, except for you

And my mom still ask about you

I lie and say we friendly

'Cause I don't have it in me, to tell the truth

You and me, what are we if we not together?

It could be nothing 'cause nothing last forever

If you saw me on the train would you look the other way?

Like strangers do

And if you passed me on the street

Would you look down at your feet

And move on through?

Like strangers do

I miss the way that you looked in your sundress

The way that you looked when you undressed

The sound of your first steps across the room

Now my friends don't ask about you

'Cause they think I'm fine without you

I say it's all good but it's never true (oh, no, no, woah)

You and me, what are we if we not together?

It could be nothing 'cause nothing last forever

If you saw me on the train would you look the other way?

Like strangers do

And if you passed me on the street

Would you look down at your feet

And move on through?

Like strangers do (strangers do)

La-la-la, la la-la-la

La-la-la, la la-la-la

La-la, la-la (like strangers do, no)

La-la-la, la la-la-la

La-la-la, la la-la-la

La-la, la-la

If you saw me on the train would you look the other way?

Like strangers do

And if you passed me on the street

Would you look down at your feet

And move on through?

Like strangers do