Lirik Lagu Airplanes - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Airplanes - 5 Seconds of Summer



Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh



Most of my life

I sat on my hands, I don't make a sound

Getting it right

I made all my plans, lost, never found



Your eyes, your smile can light up the night, night

Embers and neon signs paint up our sky, sky



Airplanes cut through the clouds

Like angels can fly, we'll never die

Sirens cut through the night

Like screams set on fire, rising up higher

I've got something to prove, nothing to lose

In this city, in this city, oh-oh-oh-oh



Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh



All of this time

I questioned myself, I never could wait

Looking for signs

Not asking for help, I know it's too late



A love lost and buried here, it comes to life, life

Make-believe worlds make us all feel alive, 'live



Airplanes cut through the clouds

Like angels can fly, we'll never die

Sirens cut through the night

Like screams set on fire, rising up higher

I've got something to prove, nothing to lose

In this city, in this city, oh-oh-oh-oh



I don't ever wanna wait for this

I know that I was made for this

I won't fade into dark

I'm not gonna say that I'm sorry

Gonna see the end of this story

I won't fade into darkness



Airplanes cut through the clouds

Like angels can fly (We'll never die)

Sirens cut through the night

Like screams set on fire, rising up higher

I've got something to prove, nothing to lose

In this city, in this city, oh-oh-oh-oh



Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh



Credit



Produser: John Feldmann



Penulis: John Feldmann dan Michael Clifford



Album: Sounds Good Feels Good



Genre: Alternative Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

Airplanes merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2015 sebagai single ke-15 dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

