Lirik Lagu Talk Fast - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Talk Fast - 5 Seconds of Summer



(Talk fast)

(Talk fast)



I don't wanna think about a moment with you

I'm kinda hopin' for forever

I've been dreaming 'bout a knitted sweater for two

Goddamnit, we look good together



Would you wait a moment?

They're ringing the bell for last call

Would you wait a moment?

Just give me a second, that's all



Oh-oh, talk fast, romance

Oh-oh, it won't last, I'm okay with that

Oh-oh, burn, crash, romance

Oh-oh, I'll take what I can get from you

Talk fast, romance

Oh-oh, it won't last, I'm okay with that

Oh-oh, burn, crash, romance

Oh-oh, I'll take what I can get from you



Leave all of your indecisions with you at home

Don't say you're doing me a favour

Why so complicated, won't you throw me a bone?

I want your love in every flavor



Would you wait a moment?

They're ringing the bell for last call

Would you wait a moment?

Just give me a second, that's all



Oh-oh, talk fast, romance

Oh-oh, it won't last, I'm okay with that

Oh-oh, burn, crash, romance

Oh-oh, I'll take what I can get from you

Talk fast, romance

Oh-oh, it won't last, I'm okay with that

Oh-oh, burn, crash, romance

Oh-oh, I'll take what I can get from you



Oh-oh, oh-oh, ringing the bell for last call

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ringing the bell for last call

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ringing the bell for last call

(Talk fast, ah-ah, won't last)

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ringing the bell for last call

(Burn, crash, ah-ah, talk fast)



Talk fast, romance



Oh-oh, talk fast, romance (Ah-ah)

Oh-oh, it won't last, I'm okay with that (Ah-ah)

Oh-oh, burn, crash, romance (Ah-ah)

Oh-oh, I'll take what I can get from you (Ah-ah)

Talk fast, romance (Ah-ah)

Oh-oh, it won't last, I'm okay with that (Ah-ah)

Oh-oh, burn, crash, romance (Ah-ah)

Oh-oh, I'll take what I can get from you (Ah-ah)



Talk fast, ah, ah

Won't last, ah, ah

Burn, crash, ah, ah

Talk fast, ah, ah



Credit



Produser: Rami dan Carl Falk



Penulis: Rami, Ashton Irwin, Justin Tranter, Carl Falk, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, dan Luke Hemming



Album: Youngblood



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

Talk Fast merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018 sebagai single kelima dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Youngblood.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

