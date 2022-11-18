Lirik Lagu If Walls Could Talk - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

If Walls Could Talk - 5 Seconds of Summer



Some things are meant to be secret and not to be heard

So if I tell you, just keep it and don't say a word

Yeah, when the doors are all closin', it's bound to get loud

'Cause all these bodies are hoping to get addicted to sound



Oh, not everything is so primitive

Oh, but I'm giving in



If these walls could talk

I'd hope they wouldn't say anything

Because they've seen way too many things

'Cause we'd fall from grace, we're falling

Yeah, we'd fall from grace

If these walls could talk

I'd hope they wouldn't say anything

Because they've seen way too many things

'Cause we'd fall from grace, we're falling

Yeah, we'd fall from grace

If these walls could talk



If these walls could talk

If these walls could talk



I love your hair in your face

I wouldn't dare let you down

Don't let that glass go to waste

Oh, you're a queen, but uncrowned



Oh, not everything is so primitive

Oh, but I'm giving in



If these walls could talk

I'd hope they wouldn't say anything

Because they've seen way too many things

'Cause we'd fall from grace, we're falling

Yeah, we'd fall from grace

If these walls could talk



If these walls could talk

If these walls could talk



Some things are meant to be secret and not to be heard

So if I tell you, just keep it and don't say a word

Yeah, when the doors are all closin', it's bound to get loud

'Cause all these bodies are hoping to get addicted to sound



If these walls could talk

I'd hope they wouldn't say anything

Because they've seen way too many things

'Cause we'd fall from grace, we're falling

Yeah, we'd fall from grace

If these walls could talk



If these walls could talk

If these walls could talk



Credit



Produser: Sir Nolan



Penulis: Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, dan Sir Nolan



Album: Youngblood



Genre: Pop-rock



Fakta di balik lagu

If Walls Could Talk merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018 sebagai single ketujuh dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Youngblood.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

