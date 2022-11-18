Lirik Lagu Better Man - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Better Man - 5 Seconds of Summer
Find me at a quarter to three, cigarette in my hand
I'd be at every party, I wouldn't miss a chance
New friends again and again, gone when the morning comes
Demons I tried to defend, but I couldn't get enough
Fading away, fading away
Wake up to someone with nothing to say
I'd never change, thought I'd never change
Then you come and change it all
With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man
With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man
Darling, all of my wrongs, they led me right to you
Wrapped in your arms, I swear I'd die for
Your love (Ooh), your love (Ooh), I'm a better, better man
Hmm-mmm, hmm-mmm
Hmm-mmm, hmm
Thought I'd found the highest of highs
You came and topped them all
You shine in the dead of the night
And I was the first to fall
Fading away, fading away
Wake up to someone with nothing to say
I'd never change, thought I'd never change
Then you come and change it all
With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man
With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man
Darling, all of my wrongs, they led me right to you
Wrapped in your arms, I swear I'd die for
Your love (Ooh), your love (Ooh), I'm a better, better man
Hmm-mmm, hmm-mmm
Hmm-mmm, hmm
Hmm-mmm, hmm-mmm
Hmm-mmm, hmm
You're the only one who could lock this wild heart up in chains
You're the only love that can make this bad man better
You're the only one who could lock this wild heart up in chains
You're the only love that can make this bad man better
With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man
Oh, with your love, your love, I'm a better, better man
All of my wrongs, they led me right to you
Wrapped in your arms, I swear I'd die for
Your love, your love, I'm a better, better man
With your love (Ooh), your love (Ooh), I'm a better, better man
With your love (Ooh), your love (Ooh), I'm a better, better man
Darling, all of my wrongs, they led me right to you
Wrapped in your arms, I swear I'd die for
Your love (Your love), your love (Your love), I'm a better, better man
Hmm-mmm, hmm-mm
Hmm-mmm (Love), hmm (Your love)
Hmm-mmm (Love), hmm-mmm
(I'm a better, better man)
Hmm-mmm (Love), hmm-mmm (Your love)
Hmm-mmm (Love), hmm (Your love)
(I'm a better, better man)
Credit
Produser: The Monsters and Strangerz dan watt
Penulis: Stefan Johnson, Ali Tamposi, watt, MarcLo, Jordan K. Johnson, Michael Clifford, dan Luke Hemmings
Album: Youngblood
Genre: Pop-rock
Fakta di balik lagu
Better Man merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018 sebagai single kedelapan dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Youngblood.
Secara lirik, band ini menyanyikan tentang betapa membosankan hidupnya sekarang karena ia tidak lagi bersama dengan kekasihnya.
Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.
Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.
Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.
Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.
Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
Artikel Pilihan