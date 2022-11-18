Lirik Lagu Better Man - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Better Man - 5 Seconds of Summer



Find me at a quarter to three, cigarette in my hand

I'd be at every party, I wouldn't miss a chance

New friends again and again, gone when the morning comes

Demons I tried to defend, but I couldn't get enough



Fading away, fading away

Wake up to someone with nothing to say

I'd never change, thought I'd never change

Then you come and change it all



With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man

With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man

Darling, all of my wrongs, they led me right to you

Wrapped in your arms, I swear I'd die for

Your love (Ooh), your love (Ooh), I'm a better, better man



Hmm-mmm, hmm-mmm

Hmm-mmm, hmm



Thought I'd found the highest of highs

You came and topped them all

You shine in the dead of the night

And I was the first to fall



Fading away, fading away

Wake up to someone with nothing to say

I'd never change, thought I'd never change

Then you come and change it all



With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man

With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man

Darling, all of my wrongs, they led me right to you

Wrapped in your arms, I swear I'd die for

Your love (Ooh), your love (Ooh), I'm a better, better man



Hmm-mmm, hmm-mmm

Hmm-mmm, hmm

Hmm-mmm, hmm-mmm

Hmm-mmm, hmm



You're the only one who could lock this wild heart up in chains

You're the only love that can make this bad man better

You're the only one who could lock this wild heart up in chains

You're the only love that can make this bad man better



With your love, your love, I'm a better, better man

Oh, with your love, your love, I'm a better, better man

All of my wrongs, they led me right to you

Wrapped in your arms, I swear I'd die for

Your love, your love, I'm a better, better man



With your love (Ooh), your love (Ooh), I'm a better, better man

With your love (Ooh), your love (Ooh), I'm a better, better man

Darling, all of my wrongs, they led me right to you

Wrapped in your arms, I swear I'd die for

Your love (Your love), your love (Your love), I'm a better, better man



Hmm-mmm, hmm-mm

Hmm-mmm (Love), hmm (Your love)

Hmm-mmm (Love), hmm-mmm

(I'm a better, better man)

Hmm-mmm (Love), hmm-mmm (Your love)

Hmm-mmm (Love), hmm (Your love)

(I'm a better, better man)



Credit



Produser: The Monsters and Strangerz dan ​watt



Penulis: Stefan Johnson, Ali Tamposi, ​watt, MarcLo, Jordan K. Johnson, Michael Clifford, dan Luke Hemmings



Album: Youngblood



Genre: Pop-rock



Fakta di balik lagu

Better Man merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018 sebagai single kedelapan dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Youngblood.



Secara lirik, band ini menyanyikan tentang betapa membosankan hidupnya sekarang karena ia tidak lagi bersama dengan kekasihnya.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

