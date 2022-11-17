Lirik Lagu Dance, Dance - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dance, Dance - Fall Out Boy



She says she's no good

With words, but I'm worse

Barely stuttered out a joke of a romantic stuck to my tongue

Weighed down with words too

Overdramatic

Tonight, it's "it can't get much worse"

Versus "No one should ever feel like..."



I'm two quarters and a heart down

And I don't want to forget how your voice sounds

These words are all I have so I write them

So you need them just to get by (...emal si namhorT eoJ)



Dance, dance, we're falling apart to half-time

Dance, dance, and these are the lives you love to lead

Dance, this is the way they'd love

If they knew how misery loved me



You always fold just

Before you're found out

Drink up, it's last call, last resort

But only the first mistake, and I



I'm two quarters and a heart down

And I don't want to forget how your voice sounds

These words are all I have so I write them

So you need them just to get by



Why don't you show me the little bit of spine

You've been saving for his mattress (love)



Dance, dance, we're falling apart to half-time

Dance, dance, and these are the lives you love to lead

Dance, this is the way they'd love

If they knew how misery loved me



Why don't you show me the little bit of spine

You've been saving for his mattress (Mattress, mattress)

I only want sympathy in the form of you

Crawling into bed with me



Dance, dance, we're falling apart to half-time

Dance, dance, and these are the lives you love to lead

Dance, this is the way they'd love (Way they'd love)

Dance, this is the way they'd love me (Way they'd love)

Dance, this is the way they'd love

If they knew how misery loved me...



Dance, dance, dance, dance

Dance, dance, dance, dance



Credit



Produser: Fall Out Boy dan Neal Avron



Penulis: Andy Hurley, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, dan Pete Wentz



Album: From Under the Cork Tree



Genre: Pop-punk, Pop Rock, Alternative/Indie



Fakta di balik lagu



Dance, Dance merupakan lagu milik band pop punk asal Chicago, Amerika Serikat (AS), Fall Out Boy, yang dirilis pada 17 Oktober 2005.



Lagu ini dirilis sebagai salah single dalam album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk From Under the Cork Tree.



Dalam lagu ini, Fall Out Boy menggambarkan obsesi seorang remaja pria terhadap seorang gadis bahkan ia rela melakukan apa saja untuk gadis tersebut.



Awalnya remaja pria tersebut tertarik kepada gadis tersebut, tetapi ia canggung untuk menghampirinya. Namun, ketika pesta dansa sekolah digelar, ia memiliki secercah harapan bahwa ia akan memiliki kesempatan untuk berdansa dengan sang gadis.



“Bagi saya, ada makna nyata dari Dance, Dance karena itu adalah lagu pertama ketika kami benar-benar berusaha keras,” ujar Patrick Stump dalam sebuah wawancara.



“Dance, Dance adalah lagu pertama bagi saya ketika kami bisa menjadi band kami sendiri dan tidak benar-benar berusaha menjadi orang lain,” ujarnya melanjutkan. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

