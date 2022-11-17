Lirik Lagu Dance, Dance - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dance, Dance - Fall Out Boy
She says she's no good
With words, but I'm worse
Barely stuttered out a joke of a romantic stuck to my tongue
Weighed down with words too
Overdramatic
Tonight, it's "it can't get much worse"
Versus "No one should ever feel like..."
I'm two quarters and a heart down
And I don't want to forget how your voice sounds
These words are all I have so I write them
So you need them just to get by (...emal si namhorT eoJ)
Dance, dance, we're falling apart to half-time
Dance, dance, and these are the lives you love to lead
Dance, this is the way they'd love
If they knew how misery loved me
You always fold just
Before you're found out
Drink up, it's last call, last resort
But only the first mistake, and I
I'm two quarters and a heart down
And I don't want to forget how your voice sounds
These words are all I have so I write them
So you need them just to get by
Why don't you show me the little bit of spine
You've been saving for his mattress (love)
Dance, dance, we're falling apart to half-time
Dance, dance, and these are the lives you love to lead
Dance, this is the way they'd love
If they knew how misery loved me
Why don't you show me the little bit of spine
You've been saving for his mattress (Mattress, mattress)
I only want sympathy in the form of you
Crawling into bed with me
Dance, dance, we're falling apart to half-time
Dance, dance, and these are the lives you love to lead
Dance, this is the way they'd love (Way they'd love)
Dance, this is the way they'd love me (Way they'd love)
Dance, this is the way they'd love
If they knew how misery loved me...
Dance, dance, dance, dance
Dance, dance, dance, dance
Credit
Produser: Fall Out Boy dan Neal Avron
Penulis: Andy Hurley, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, dan Pete Wentz
Album: From Under the Cork Tree
Genre: Pop-punk, Pop Rock, Alternative/Indie
Fakta di balik lagu
Dance, Dance merupakan lagu milik band pop punk asal Chicago, Amerika Serikat (AS), Fall Out Boy, yang dirilis pada 17 Oktober 2005.
Lagu ini dirilis sebagai salah single dalam album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk From Under the Cork Tree.
Dalam lagu ini, Fall Out Boy menggambarkan obsesi seorang remaja pria terhadap seorang gadis bahkan ia rela melakukan apa saja untuk gadis tersebut.
Awalnya remaja pria tersebut tertarik kepada gadis tersebut, tetapi ia canggung untuk menghampirinya. Namun, ketika pesta dansa sekolah digelar, ia memiliki secercah harapan bahwa ia akan memiliki kesempatan untuk berdansa dengan sang gadis.
“Bagi saya, ada makna nyata dari Dance, Dance karena itu adalah lagu pertama ketika kami benar-benar berusaha keras,” ujar Patrick Stump dalam sebuah wawancara.
“Dance, Dance adalah lagu pertama bagi saya ketika kami bisa menjadi band kami sendiri dan tidak benar-benar berusaha menjadi orang lain,” ujarnya melanjutkan. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
Artikel Pilihan