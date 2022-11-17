I’ll Be Gone – Linkin Park

Like shining oil, this night is dripping down

Stars are slipping down, glistening

And I'm trying not to think what I'm leaving now

No deceiving now, it's time you let me know

Let me know

When the lights go out and we open our eyes,

Out there in the silence, I'll be gone, I'll be gone

Let the sun fade out and another one rise

Climbing through tomorrow, I'll be gone, I'll be gone

This in between us is getting thinner now

Into winter now, bitter sweet

Across that horizon this sun is setting down

You're forgetting now, it's time you let me go, let me go

When the lights go out and we open our eyes,

Out there in the silence, I'll be gone, I'll be gone

Let the sun fade out and another one rise

Climbing through tomorrow, I'll be gone, I'll be gone

And tell them I couldn't help myself

And tell them I was alone

Oh, tell me I am the only one

And there's nothing left to stop me

When the lights go out and we open our eyes,

Out there in the silence, I'll be gone, I'll be gone

Let the sun fade out and another one rise

Climbing through tomorrow, I'll be gone, I'll be gone

I'll be gone (I'll be gone)

