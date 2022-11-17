I’ll Be Gone – Linkin Park
Like shining oil, this night is dripping down
Stars are slipping down, glistening
And I'm trying not to think what I'm leaving now
No deceiving now, it's time you let me know
Let me know
When the lights go out and we open our eyes,
Out there in the silence, I'll be gone, I'll be gone
Let the sun fade out and another one rise
Climbing through tomorrow, I'll be gone, I'll be gone
This in between us is getting thinner now
Into winter now, bitter sweet
Across that horizon this sun is setting down
You're forgetting now, it's time you let me go, let me go
When the lights go out and we open our eyes,
Out there in the silence, I'll be gone, I'll be gone
Let the sun fade out and another one rise
Climbing through tomorrow, I'll be gone, I'll be gone
And tell them I couldn't help myself
And tell them I was alone
Oh, tell me I am the only one
And there's nothing left to stop me
When the lights go out and we open our eyes,
Out there in the silence, I'll be gone, I'll be gone
Let the sun fade out and another one rise
Climbing through tomorrow, I'll be gone, I'll be gone
I'll be gone (I'll be gone)
Credit
Artikel Pilihan