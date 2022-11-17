Lirik Lagu Stay (Faraway, So Close!) – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay (Faraway, So Close!) – U2

Green light, Seven Eleven

You stop in for a pack of cigarettes

You don't smoke, don't even want to

Hey now, check your change

Dressed up like a car crash

Your wheels are turning but you're upside down

You say when he hits you, you don't mind

Because when he hurts you, you feel alive

Is that what it is

Red lights, gray morning

You stumble out of a hole in the ground

A vampire or a victim

It depends on who's around

You used to stay in to watch the adverts

You could lip sync to the talk shows

And if you look, you look through me

And when you talk, you talk at me

And when I touch you, you don't feel a thing

If I could stay

Then the night would give you up

Stay and the day would keep its trust

Stay and the night would be enough

Faraway, so close

Up with the static and the radio

With satellite television

You can go anywhere

Miami, New Orleans

London, Belfast and Berlin

And if you listen I can't call

And if you jump, you just might fall

And if you shout, I'll only hear you

If I could stay

Then the night would give you up

Stay then the day would keep its trust

Stay with the demons you drowned

Stay with the spirit I found

Stay and the night would be enough

Three o'clock in the morning

It's quiet and there's no one around

Just the bang and the clatter

As an angel runs to ground