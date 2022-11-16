Lirik Lagu Higher Ground – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Higher Ground – UB40

Every hour of every day, I'm learning more

The more I learn, the less I know about before

The less I know, the more I wanna look around

Digging deep for clues on higher ground

Moon and stars sit way up high

Earth and trees beneath them lie

The wind blows fragrant lullaby

To cool the night for you and I

On the wing the birds fly free

Leviathan tames angry sea

Flower waits for honeybee

The sunrise wakes new life in me

Every hour of every day, I'm learning more

The more I learn, the less I know about before

The less I know, the more I want to look around

Digging deep for clues on higher ground

The fishes swim while rivers run

Through fields to feast my eyes upon

Intoxicated drinking from

The loving cup of burning sun

In dreams, I'll crave familiar taste

Of whispered rain on weary face

Kisses sweet and warm embrace

Another time, another place

Every hour of every day, I'm learning more

The more I learn, the less I know about before

The less I know, the more I want to look around

Digging deep for clues on higher ground

Every hour of every day, I'm learning more

The more I learn, the less I know about before

The less I know, the more I want to look around

Digging deep for clues on higher ground

Moon and stars sit way up high

Earth and trees beneath them lie

The wind blows fragrant lullaby

To cool the night for you and I

On the wing the birds fly free

Leviathan tames angry sea

The flower waits for honeybee

The sunrise wakes new life in me

Every hour of every day, I'm learning more

The more I learning, the less I know about before

The less I know, the more I want to look around

Digging deep for clues on higher ground