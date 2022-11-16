Lirik Lagu Higher Ground – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Every hour of every day, I'm learning more
The more I learn, the less I know about before
The less I know, the more I wanna look around
Digging deep for clues on higher ground
Moon and stars sit way up high
Earth and trees beneath them lie
The wind blows fragrant lullaby
To cool the night for you and I
On the wing the birds fly free
Leviathan tames angry sea
Flower waits for honeybee
The sunrise wakes new life in me
Every hour of every day, I'm learning more
The more I learn, the less I know about before
The less I know, the more I want to look around
Digging deep for clues on higher ground
The fishes swim while rivers run
Through fields to feast my eyes upon
Intoxicated drinking from
The loving cup of burning sun
In dreams, I'll crave familiar taste
Of whispered rain on weary face
Kisses sweet and warm embrace
Another time, another place
Every hour of every day, I'm learning more
The more I learn, the less I know about before
The less I know, the more I want to look around
Digging deep for clues on higher ground
Every hour of every day, I'm learning more
The more I learn, the less I know about before
The less I know, the more I want to look around
Digging deep for clues on higher ground
Moon and stars sit way up high
Earth and trees beneath them lie
The wind blows fragrant lullaby
To cool the night for you and I
On the wing the birds fly free
Leviathan tames angry sea
The flower waits for honeybee
The sunrise wakes new life in me
Every hour of every day, I'm learning more
The more I learning, the less I know about before
The less I know, the more I want to look around
Digging deep for clues on higher ground
Artikel Pilihan