Lirik Lagu Club Bizzare – U96 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Club Bizzare – U96

Club

Bizarre

This is Club

Bizarre

A Place where you can be free

There are no rules

Everything is possible

This is Club Bizarre

Listen to the verse

This is Club Bizarre - Club Bizarre

The Place where you can be free

Listen to the verse

Injoin us in Club Bizarre

Come together

A Place where you can be free

Club Bizarre

Club Bizarre, enjoin us - Club Bizarre

A Place - be free

The Club Bizarre

The Club Bizarre

The Place where you can be free

Everything is possible

Maybe we can join the crowd

Life is poor without sound

Where the crazy people meets

On the street with no name

If you wish upon a star

Here's the place

Club Bizarre

Come together in a dream

Listen to the verse

Come together in a dream

Club Bizarre

Come Together in Club Bizarre

The Club Bizarre

The Club Bizarre

Maybe we can join the crowd

Life is poor without sound

Where the crazy people meet

On the street with no name

If you wish upon a star

Here's the place

Club Bizarre

Come together in a dream

Listen to the verse

Come together in a dream

The Place where you can be free

Club Bizarre

The Club Bizarre

The Club Bizarre

Club Bizarre

This is Club Bizarre

A Place - be free

The Club

The Club Bizarre

Come together

This is Club Bizarre

Club Bizarre

Credit