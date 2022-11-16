Lirik Lagu More - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 16 November 2022, 02:15 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer /instagram.com/5sos

More - 5 Seconds of Summer

If me and you are living in the same place
Why do we feel alone? Feel alone?
A house that's full of everything we wanted
But it's an empty home, empty home

Why can't we choose our emotion?
'Cause we could feel something's broken
And I can't stay without hoping
We'll never be alone, we'll never be alone, oh

And all the things that we dream about
They don't mean what they did before
I just wanna get back to us
'Cause we used to have more
Why does it feel like we're missing out?
Like I'm standing behind the door
I just wanna get back to us
'Cause we used to have more

'Cause lately we've been living in different nations
Enemy lines are drawn, lines are drawn
We're speaking different tongues communicating
Right through the bedroom wall, bedroom wall

And as we fall, time is frozen
I know we break, but we're not broken
'Cause I can't stay without hoping
We'll never be alone, we'll never be alone, oh

And all the things that we dream about
They don't mean what they did before
I just wanna get back to us
'Cause we used to have more
Why does it feel like we're missing out?
Like I'm standing behind the door
I just wanna get back to us
'Cause we used to have more

And all the things that we dream about
They don't mean what they did before
I just wanna get back to us
'Cause we used to have more
Why does it feel like we're missing out?
Like I'm standing behind the door
I just wanna get back to us
'Cause we used to have more

Oh
Oh
Oh
Oh, oh

Credit

Produser: Rami, BONN, Albin Nedler, dan Carl Falk

Penulis: Albin Nedler, BONN, Rami, Carl Falk, Wayne Hector, Ashton Irwin, dan Luke Hemmings

Album: Youngblood

Genre: Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

More merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018 sebagai single kesembilan dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Youngblood.

Secara lirik, lagu ini membahas tentang perpecahan baru dalam suatu hubungan yang menyebabkan masalah bagi kedua pasangan yang terlibat.

Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

