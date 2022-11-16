Lirik Lagu Empty Wallets - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Empty Wallets - 5 Seconds of Summer



Hey!



Stop diggin' in your heart, 'cause tonight is on me

Tonight is on me (Hey!)

"Stop trying so hard," is what you said to me

What you said to me (Hey!)



Get too high when I'm high

So we see eye-to-eye, woah-oh (Hey!)

Take the high with the low

And away, and away we go (Hey!)



Livin' our lives

Dancin' on empty wallets

Spend it all on you

Spend it all on you

Until we die

Dancin' on empty wallets

Spend it all on you

Spend it all on you (Hey!)



We got a whole night, won't you live it with me?

Live it with me (Hey!)

We got our whole lives, but livin' ain't cheap

Livin' ain't cheap (Hey!)



Get too high when I'm high (High)

So we see eye-to-eye, woah-oh (Hey!)

Take the high with the low

And away, and away we go (Hey!)



Livin' our lives

Dancin' on empty wallets

Spend it all on you

Spend it all on you

Until we die

Dancin' on empty wallets

Spend it all on you

Spendin' all our youth (Hey!)



Sugar-coated brain

The fluid ain't to blame

For the sugar-coated pain, woah

We're living our lives

Dancin' on empty wallets

Spend it all on you

Spend it all on you



I always believed in second chances

I always believed in you

I always believed in second chances

I always believed in you



Livin' our lives

Dancin' on empty wallets

Spend it all on you

Spend it all on you (Hey!)

Until we die

Dancin' on empty wallets

Spend it all on you

Spend it all on you (Hey!)



Sugar-coated brain

The fluid ain't to blame

For the sugar-coated pain, woah

We're living our lives

Dancing on empty wallets

Spend it all on you

Spend it all on you



Credit



Produser: Rami dan Carl Falk



Penulis: Rami, Justin Tranter, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings, Carl Falk, dan Michael Clifford



Album: Youngblood



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

Empty Wallets merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018 sebagai single kedua belas dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Youngblood.



Secara lirik, lagu ini bercerita tentang seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta dan rela menghabiskan semua uang mereka untuk orang tersebut.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***