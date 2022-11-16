Lirik Lagu Empty Wallets - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Empty Wallets - 5 Seconds of Summer
Hey!
Stop diggin' in your heart, 'cause tonight is on me
Tonight is on me (Hey!)
"Stop trying so hard," is what you said to me
What you said to me (Hey!)
Get too high when I'm high
So we see eye-to-eye, woah-oh (Hey!)
Take the high with the low
And away, and away we go (Hey!)
Livin' our lives
Dancin' on empty wallets
Spend it all on you
Spend it all on you
Until we die
Dancin' on empty wallets
Spend it all on you
Spend it all on you (Hey!)
We got a whole night, won't you live it with me?
Live it with me (Hey!)
We got our whole lives, but livin' ain't cheap
Livin' ain't cheap (Hey!)
Get too high when I'm high (High)
So we see eye-to-eye, woah-oh (Hey!)
Take the high with the low
And away, and away we go (Hey!)
Livin' our lives
Dancin' on empty wallets
Spend it all on you
Spend it all on you
Until we die
Dancin' on empty wallets
Spend it all on you
Spendin' all our youth (Hey!)
Sugar-coated brain
The fluid ain't to blame
For the sugar-coated pain, woah
We're living our lives
Dancin' on empty wallets
Spend it all on you
Spend it all on you
I always believed in second chances
I always believed in you
I always believed in second chances
I always believed in you
Livin' our lives
Dancin' on empty wallets
Spend it all on you
Spend it all on you (Hey!)
Until we die
Dancin' on empty wallets
Spend it all on you
Spend it all on you (Hey!)
Sugar-coated brain
The fluid ain't to blame
For the sugar-coated pain, woah
We're living our lives
Dancing on empty wallets
Spend it all on you
Spend it all on you
Credit
Produser: Rami dan Carl Falk
Penulis: Rami, Justin Tranter, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings, Carl Falk, dan Michael Clifford
Album: Youngblood
Genre: Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
Empty Wallets merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 15 Juni 2018 sebagai single kedua belas dalam album ketiganya yang bertajuk Youngblood.
Secara lirik, lagu ini bercerita tentang seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta dan rela menghabiskan semua uang mereka untuk orang tersebut.
Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.
Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.
Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.
Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.
Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
